OnePlus sends close-door invitation for MWC 2019, wants to 'Reimagine the future'

OnePlus is going to be at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona with something interesting. The company has sent out a close-door invitation titled “Reimagine the future with OnePlus”. While that could mean a lot of things, we know of a couple of projects that OnePlus is working on.

The Chinese company is known to be preparing its next ‘Flagship Killer’ OnePlus 7 (includes a 5G phone too) and an Android smart television, expected to be the OnePlus TV. Speculations around tech community is that OnePlus might showcase its 5G phone or slider design phone at this event, which will of course be a prototype (unfinished product). But then these is a possibility that OnePlus might showcase its smart television, since the invite somewhat shows a rectangle with a diagonal line going in.

OnePlus doesn’t seem to be ready with any of the product as of now, but close-door media event could possibly be a feedback session arranged by the company where it might just showcase all of upcoming products before they come to reality. Going by event invite description that says “Join OnePlus at Ultramarinos where drinks and a taste of the future will be on us”, the company wants guests of media to party .

Watch Video: OnePlus 6T Hands On / First Look

Meanwhile, earlier this week, OnePlus announced a new competition for its fans in a new blog post on its official OnePlus forums. As part of the competition, the company is asking its fans to design the next feature for its in-house Android-based operating system, OxygenOS. This is somewhat different from what most device makers usually do because the process of software development is not really made open. The company also shared the details behind launching the competition stating that it wanted to test if any of the ideas about new features posted by fans would “survive the logical hoops of implementation”.