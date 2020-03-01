comscore OnePlus may reveal a new concept device on March 3
OnePlus may reveal a new concept device on March 3

OnePlus India handle has posted a new video that shows some vague camera features.

  • Updated: March 1, 2020 12:37 PM IST
OnePlus showcased to the world one of its concept phones earlier this year CES 2020 and called it Concept One. And now the Chinese smartphone company could be teasing another concept device that could be revealed on March 3. OnePlus India handle has posted a new video that shows some vague camera features. OnePlus UK Twitter handle has followed it up with some images as well which don’t seem to clear things up. This gives rise to the assumption that the new device being showcased on March 3 is another concept device.

Earlier this year OnePlus showcased the OnePlus Concept One. The company worked with the McLaren design team to craft the smartphone. The design elements used on the OnePlus Concept One are that of a McLaren supercar. One of the highlights of the smartphone is the disappearing rear camera setup. OnePlus has used electrochromic glass to hide the camera when not in use. The device can hide the camera within 0.7 seconds while using a very small amount of power. OnePlus has added the color-shifting material between two glass panels while making the panel just 0.35mm in thickness.

The patent image shows the front of the device but there is no visible selfie camera at the front. The images also show the top, side and bottom views of the phone. However, there is no sign of an image showing the pop-up selfie camera.

This could mean an in-display camera. The technology to make in-display cameras is not ready yet. Oppo recently confirmed that Find X2 will not sport an in-display camera because the tech is not ready.

However, this patent aims to make a smartphone with a back camera that is invisible. OnePlus achieved that with the Concept One, which uses electrochromic glass on the back. However, the company explained that use of electrochromic glass could be expensive. Hence, it seems to be using a cover as a way to hide the cameras. We are not likely to see this on the OnePlus 8 series but the OnePlus 8T might get disappearing back camera as a feature.

  • Published Date: March 1, 2020 12:34 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 1, 2020 12:37 PM IST

