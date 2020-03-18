Smartphone manufacturer OnePlus today announced its slightly updated logo. A few images had surfaced a few days ago which suggested the brand could be facelifting its logo. The new logo features a simple design and colors. The new logo also has 2 more variants with just the ‘1+’ icon and the font of the text.

While the new icon only sees a change in colors, it is the text that features a new design. Previously, the all-capital ‘ONEPLUS’ was of a white font encased in a red rectangle. However, now the text is all black and there is no rectangular bubble around it. The new logo was spotted a few days ago in a post on Chinese social media site Weibo.

The new heavier font is also similar to the one we saw on the packaging of the OnePlus 7T. The same logo was also spotted on the OnePlus 7T reviewer’s kit. The new logo is expected to debut officially with the upcoming OnePlus 8 series of smartphones. We expected OnePlus to drop a couple of hints on the upcoming smartphone series, or even launch dates. This seemed very likely considering OnePlus is rumored to launch at least two of its three upcoming phones within this quarter. However, the company did not reveal anything besides the new logo.

OnePlus 8 Series

Regardless, based on rumors and speculations, we expect the new series to drop on April 15, 2020. A leaked post on Twitter a few days ago suggested the date. The new OnePlus 8 series will for the first time feature 3 devices in the lineup. However, all three smartphones will not launch together. Only the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are expected to launch first, presumably at the April 15 date.

The new OnePlus 8 Lite, expected to be a mid-range device will likely feature a MediaTek Dimensity 1000 chipset and toned down specifications. The device will focus on the competitive mid-range market as higher-end OnePlus devices grow more expensive each year.