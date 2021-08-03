Nord 2 5G explosion fiasco: OnePlus releases statement after investigation

Over the last weekend, reports of a brand-new OnePlus Nord 2 5G exploding have been all over the social media and news. OnePlus had initially promised to investigate the matter and a few hours later, the company has released a statement following a thorough investigation. The concerned unit of the Nord 2 sustained damage due to external factors but there were no manufacturing defects, clarifies OnePlus. Also Read - Google won't let you sign in on these Android phones and this will happen soon

“Our top priority is the health and safety of our customers. We reached out to the concerned user immediately after hearing about this incident and initiated a thorough internal investigation. The results indicate that the damage to this device was caused by an isolated incident involving external factors and not due to any manufacturing or product issue. However, we remain in close touch with this user and have offered our support to address their concerns and ensure their wellbeing,” says OnePlus in a statement to the media. Also Read - Google Play Store announces blanket ban on Sugar Daddy apps over sexual content

OnePlus responds to Nord 2 explosion case

The company does not clarify what those external factors are in the statement. OnePlus continues to emphasize the fact that it adheres to the highest levels of manufacturing practices. Also Read - Google, Facebook make vaccination mandatory for employees returning to office

“We would like to assure our customers that our products undergo thorough quality and safety tests, including various levels of pressure and impact tests, to ensure they are up to industry-leading standards and remain safe to use,” adds OnePlus.

Exploding phones aren’t a new thing and if you browse the archives of the internet, you will find plenty of such cases; the biggest one being the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 fiasco. In most of these isolated events, it is often found out that the exploded device suffered damage from external sources or being charged with a non-certified charger.

With OnePlus declaring the Nord 2 safe, the phone remains an enticing proposition for buyers willing to invest in the sub-Rs 30,000 space. Compared to the previous model, the Nord 2 5G has a faster MediaTek Dimensity 1200AI chip, a set of better cameras, a fresh new design, and a newer OxygenOS 11.3 based on the ColorOS 11.3 codebase. You can catch our first impressions of the Nord 2 here.