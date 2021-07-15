OnePlus Nord 2 launch is soon going to take place in India. Prior to this, the company is leaving no stone unturned to tell us about the phone and keep the excitement afloat. To continue this, OnePlus has now revealed the Nord 2’s camera specs. Also Read - OnePlus reveals the Nord 2 design: A OnePlus 9R look is it?

It is revealed that the phone will come with 50-megapixel triple rear cameras, something that was leaked previously too. Here's a look at the details.

OnePlus Nord 2 camera details confirmed

There will be a 50-megapixel main camera with the Sony IMX766 sensor. This is the same camera sensor that exists in the form of the OnePlus 9 Pro's ultra-wide lens. The main camera will also support OIS, meaning good news for the shaky hands.

Details on the other two cameras remain unknown. But, we can expect an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens. There’s no word on the front camera configuration either.

How much clarity, color, and detail can you cram into 50 megapixels? If we’re talking about Nord 2’s main camera, the answer is way too much Get Notified – https://t.co/gXhknbWYnM pic.twitter.com/OwRd3vZGdL — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 14, 2021

There are more confirmed details too. The OnePlus Nord 2 will come with a 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is also confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chip with some AI enhancements for the display, cameras, and gaming.

The phone is also expected to come with a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging and run OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11, clubbed with ColorOS 11.3. It is also confirmed to be made available via Amazon India.

As for the design, previous leaks suggests that the Nord 2 will be inspired by the OnePlus 9 and feature a rectangular rear camera bump and a corner placed punch-hole. We can also expect an in-display fingerprint scanner.

While pricing remains unknown, it is suggested that the OnePlus Nord 2 will start at Rs 31,999 and go up to Rs 34,999. If this happens, it will certainly become pricier than the original Nord. There are also chances that it will be more expensive than the upcoming Poco F3 GT.