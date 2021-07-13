The OnePlus Nord 2 is soon to launch in India. As a matter of what we can a ritual, details regarding the device are coming in, either via OnePlus or leaks. A new leak has now popped up that hints at how the phone might look upfront. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 display details revealed: Is it similar to the original Nord?

The new leaked renders hint at a punch hole placed in the top left corner and really thin bezels, something that we anticipated previously too. Here are all the details we have.

OnePlus Nord 2 design details leaked

The leaked renders (via 91Mobiles) hint at the OnePlus Nord 2 design similar to its predecessor. The difference is in the punch-hole. While the original Nord features a pill-shaped punch hole to accommodate two selfie cameras, its successor is most likely to fit in just one camera. This is pretty much like the recently launched Nord CE 5G.

While the leak doesn’t talk about the rear panel design, a previous leak gave us an idea. It is suggested that the Nord 2 will get a vertical rear camera bump with big camera housings, much like the OnePlus 9.

This new detail comes after the company recently revealed the phone’s display details. The third Nord in India is confirmed to come with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display, which will support a 90Hz refresh rate. It will also come with the HDR10+ certification for better colours and contrast.

Other expected details

Besides this, the OnePlus Nord 2 is confirmed to get a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chip. This will be a slightly tweaked version of the original chip for AI enhancements that are expected to be seen on the display, camera, and gaming front. It is also confirmed to be made available via Amazon India.

While other details are still unknown, we can expect up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone might get three rear cameras (50-megapixel, 8-megapixel, 2-megapixel) and a 32-megapixel front camera. It could be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with either 30W or 65W fast charging.

The device is also expected to run OxygenOS 11.3 based on Android 11 with an integrated ColorOS codebase. As per an interview with XDA Developers, OnePlus plans to do so to streamline both companies’ resources while providing timely updates. There won’t be a lot of UI changes, though.

The OnePlus Nord 2 is expected to fall under Rs 30,000 and will launch alongside the OnePlus Buds Pro in India.