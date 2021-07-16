OnePlus reveals the Nord 2 design: A OnePlus 9R look is it?

The OnePlus Nord 2 is a few days away from its official launch in India. Before this happens, the company has made it an everyday affair to reveal some of the details regarding it. It now has revealed the Nord 2’s design. Also Read - Phones to launch in India next week: OnePlus Nord 2, Poco F3 GT, Redmi Note 10T, more

The official tweet showcases the back panel of the smartphone, which corroborates what was leaked earlier. Here’s what you will get. Also Read - Confirmed! OnePlus Buds Pro will bring adaptive noise cancellation, better backup

OnePlus Nord 2 design revealed

From the looks of it, the Nord 2 is pretty much similar to the OnePlus 9R. There’s the same rectangular rear camera hump that houses two big camera housings and an LED flash. The difference is that the Nord 2 gets only three cameras at the back, while the 9R is home to four. Also Read - OnePlus Watch special edition now available in India: Check specs, price, where to buy

Danger. Excitement. And a whole lot of Nord 2. Tune in on July 22 for OnePlus Nord: Part Deux, a riveting blockbuster product launch experience starring OnePlus Nord 2 5G. 7:30pm IST. Get Notified – https://t.co/gXhknbFnwe pic.twitter.com/61AUnN7BzJ — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 16, 2021

However, it is a different design for a Nord phone, which has been seen featuring a pill-shaped camera hump up until now.

Details regarding the front panel remain hidden. But, we can expect it to house a corner placed punch hole, as rumoured.

OnePlus Nord 2 expectations

OnePlus has confirmed a number of Nord 2 details. To start with, the phone will come with a 50-megapixel main camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor and support for OIS, along with two others. The main camera is similar to the OnePlus 9 Pro’s ultra-wide lens. There’s no word on the other two cameras.

The phone will also get a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, there will be a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chip with certain AI improvements.

Other details include up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging, Android 11 with a mix of OxygenOS 11 and ColorOS 11.3 on top. We can also expect an in-display fingerprint scanner, dual speakers, and more.

As for price, we don’t have a concrete word. But, the phone is expected to start at Rs 31,999, which is expensive than the original Nord.

The OnePlus Nord 2 is scheduled to launch in India on July 22. Wait until then, to get a better idea.