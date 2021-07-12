OnePlus Nord 2 display details revealed: Is it similar to the original Nord?

OnePlus is all geared up to launch its third Nord, the Nord 2 in India at an online event on July 22. Before the phone gets official, OnePlus is telling us about the phone by revealing little details, something it does with every phone. Also Read - Phones that just got confirmed to launch in India: Poco F3 GT, OnePlus Nord 2 and more

Hence, we have a new teaser that reveals details on the upcoming Nord's display. Here are the new details to look at.

OnePlus Nord 2 new details revealed

As per a tweet by OnePlus, the Nord 2 will come with a 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED display. This screen will support a 90Hz refresh rate. This is somewhat similar to the original Nord's display specs. Except, the successor gets an HDR10+ certification for enhanced colour and contrast.

Nord 2 comes with a 6.43 inch 90 Hz Fluid AMOLED display that swipes so smooth you’ll think your fingers are dancing ballet. And it’s HDR 10+ certified. Get Notified – https://t.co/hh6l42Dggc pic.twitter.com/oRK56yOWqQ — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 12, 2021

OnePlus, however, hasn’t mentioned the screen resolution. Considering the rumours, we can expect a Full HD+ one.

OnePlus Nord 2 other details

The OnePlus Nord 2 is also confirmed to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chip. The chip is expected to come with AI improvements that will be seen on the display, camera, and gaming front. With this, it will compete against phones like the Realme X7 Max 5G and the upcoming Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G.

While other specifications and features still remain unknown, earlier leaks and rumours can prove handy to give us a fair idea.

It is suggested that the OnePlus Nord 2 will house three rear cameras: a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. This would mean major improvements over its predecessor. The front camera could be rated at 32-megapixel, which was also seen on the original Nord, except it was accompanied by an 8-megapixel secondary front camera.

The phone is expected to get up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There could be a 4,500mAh battery with either 30W or 65W fast charging. It is most likely to run Android 11 with OxygenOS 11 on top.

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G is expected to fall under Rs 30,000. However, there’s no confirmation on this.

We will get to know all the details once the phone launches in a few days. Hence, stay tuned for a better idea.