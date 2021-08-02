OnePlus Nord 2 is in news but not for a very good reason. Bengaluru-based Ankur Sharma took to Twitter to post pictures of his wife’s damaged brand new OnePlus Nord 2. Sharma said that he bought the phone just five days ago and now the battery has exploded leading to smoke coming out of device. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 5G new update brings optimisations for overheating, cameras improvements

In the tweet (now deleted) Sharma said that due to the blast his wife is in trauma. This is the very first incident of the OnePlus Nord 2 unit catching on fire. Soon after Sharma shared the tweet and the incident, the company responded and assured to investigate the matter. LetsGoDigital was the first to report the matter. Also Read - OnePlus aims to sell 25 million Nord phones by 2023, big plans ahead

OnePlus investigating the matter

The smartphone manufacturer via its OnePlus India Support Twitter handle said, “we are gutted to hear about your experience. We are deeply concerned and want to make it up to you. We request you to connect to us over a direct message so that we can make amends and turn this around for you.” OnePlus has not revealed whether it will replace the exploded unit or compensated in some other way. Also Read - Happy International Friendship Day 2021: Best tech gifts under Rs 2,000

The photos posted by Sharma reveal that the unit has been completely damaged. The images show that the rear panel, frame, and display have been burned completely. This is the first incident wherein the OnePlus Nord 2 battery has exploded. This doesn’t mean that the OnePlus Nord 2 is not safe to use. There have been several such incidents in the past with phones from other smartphones brands as well.

Earlier this year, the Redmi Not 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max caught fire. Soon after the incident was highlighted, Xiaomi said that it was “customer induced damage” due to external forces. It is possible that the same could have happened with the OnePlus phone as well.

OnePlus has not revealed the reason behind the battery explode incident. We will update this space once the company shares an official statement with us.