News

OnePlus Nord 2 becomes official as the OG Nord's successor in India

News

OnePlus Nord 2 is finally official in India as the third Nord phone that falls in the upper mid-range price segment. Here's a look at it.

oneplus nord 2 official

After a rather whole bunch of rumours and official details, OnePlus has finally unveiled the Nord 2 in India via a theatrical online launch event. Theatrical because the company came up with a film that had the phone as its hero. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 5G sale date confirmed by Vijay Sales, will be available from July 28

The smartphone succeeds the original Nord that was launched last in India and marked the company’s re-entry into the sub-Rs 30,000 price bracket. It not only comes with an intriguing spec sheet but also with a new look. Here’s all you need to know about it. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 launch in India today: Check specs and price, how to watch livestream

OnePlus Nord 2 is finally official

Let’s start with the design. The Nord 2 borrows its design from the OnePlus 9 phones and hence, we have big rear camera housings as opposed to the pill-shaped camera hump seen on its predecessor. Upfront, there’s a punch-hole display that is rated at 6.43-inch. The screen is based on an AMOLED panel and comes with a Full HD+ screen resolution. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 three distinct colour shades revealed ahead of formal debut

The display also gets a 90Hz refresh rate to make things smooth for people. Under the hood, there’s a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chip. This is seen on the Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G and even the Realme X7 Max 5G. The one on OnePlus is expected to deliver AI enhancements in the display, camera, and gaming areas.

Much like the previous Nord phones, this one too gets three RAM/Storage options to choose from. There is a 6GB/128GB model, an 8GB/128GB model, and a 12GB/256GB model.

The camera department has seen improvements too: there is a 50-megapixel main camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor and OIS support, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with EIS, and a 2-megapixel mono lens. The front camera stands at 32-megapixel.

oneplus nord 2

The device comes with a number of camera features such as multi autofocus (PDAF, CAF), 4K videos, Nightscape Ultra mode, AI enhancements, Portrait mode, Night Portrait mode, Dual-View Video, and more.

It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging. It is claimed to reach from 0 per cent to 100 per cent in just 30 minutes. It runs OxygenOS 11.3 (topped with ColorOS) based on Android 11. It supports two years of major and three years of security updates.

Additional features include dual speakers, Haptics 2.0. an in-display fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, 5G (of, course), NFC, Bluetooth version 5.2, and more. It comes in Grey Sierra, Blue Haze, and Green Wood colours.

How much it costs?

Let’s cut to the chase. The OnePlus Nord 2 5G starts at Rs 27,999. Its early access sale will be live on July 27, while the open sales will begin on July 28.

The smartphone will be up for grabs via the company’s website, Amazon India, and other leading offline stores.

  Published Date: July 22, 2021 8:16 PM IST

