OnePlus Nord 2 will launch in India in a few days. For tech aficionados, as the days pass, the urge to know more about it increases too. In addition to a number of details that have either leaked or officially revealed, we now have some information on the Nord 2's price in India.

From the looks of it, the phone might be launched at a much higher price as compared to the original Nord. Let's have a look at what it could be.

OnePlus Nord 2 price leaked

A report by 91Mobiles (in collaboration with leakster Yogesh) suggests that the OnePlus Nord 2 will start at Rs 31,999. This is expected to be for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage variant. It will go on to retail at Rs 34,999 for the 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage variant.

This is clearly more than the “Rs 24,999” starting price of the first Nord that was launched last year. Even its high-end model managed to remain under Rs 30.000.

That said, there are chances that this could be true for its successor too. OnePlus is seen launching the 6GB/128GB model for all its Nords and there’s a high possibility it will be the case with the Nord 2 as well, which might fall under Rs 30,000. But, these are the options that aren’t easily available and hence, could attract some scrutiny. It remains to be seen how OnePlus tries to sort this out.

OnePlus Nord 2 expected features, specs

There are a couple of confirmed details. The Nord 2 will come with a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and will support 5G. It will also be powered by a specially tuned MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chip with AI improvements. With this, it will compete with the recent Oppo Reno 6 Pro and the Realme X7 Max 5G. It is also confirmed to get two years of Android update.

We can expect a corner placed punch-hole, thin bezels, and a vertical rear camera hump pretty much like the OnePlus 9.

Other expected details include a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging, OxygenOS 11.3 with the ColorOS codebase (based on Android 11), an in-display fingerprint scanner, 50-megapixel triple rear cameras, and more.

Stay tuned to know how the OnePlus Nord 2 turns out to be.