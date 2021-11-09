comscore OnePlus Nord 2 reportedly explodes in pocket
OnePlus Nord 2 reportedly explodes leading to severe burns; company responds

  • Published: November 9, 2021 7:53 PM IST
Oneplus-nord-2-1

(Image: OnePlus Nord 2)

OnePlus Nord 2 user has yet again reported that the handset exploded, leading to physical harm to the user. The smartphone brand on Tuesday responded to the incident and said that the company takes such matters very seriously and has already reached out to the user to collect details for further investigation. Notably, this is not the first time that a OnePlus Nord 2 user has reported that the handset has exploded suddenly. Also Read - Android 12 update: Is your phone eligible, check it out

“We take such incidents seriously. Our team has already reached out to the user and we are in the process of collecting the details to investigate this further,” the brand told IANS. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition price revealed, sports new colour, material, and finish

OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Nord 2 battery, OnePlus Nord 2 chipset, OnePlus Nord 2 Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Limited Edition teased, India launch imminent

The user who goes by the name Suhit Sharma, tweeted: “Never expected this from you #OnePlusNord2Blast see what your product has done. Please be prepared for the consequences. Stop playing with people’s lives. Because of you that boy is suffering contact asap.”

The user shared photos of the injury along with the OnePlus device.

He further added in another tweet: “OnePlus is in constant touch with us and the R&D team is working on the case. We are Cooperating with them to get this resolved asap.”

Earlier, another Twitter user also claimed about the explosion of the OnePlus Nord 2 in his tweet, and later deleted the post, without uploading any photos of the allegedly exploded device.

The company later refuted the claim saying a probe has revealed that the case was false and did not involve any OnePlus product.

(With inputs from IANS)

