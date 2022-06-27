comscore OnePlus Nord 2T 5G with 80W fast charging teased on the Amazon website
News

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G listed on Amazon website, hints at imminent launch

News

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is confirmed to come with support for 80W SuperVOOC charging that can offer a 'day's battery' in 15 minutes of charge.

Untitled design - 2022-06-27T134601.471

The much-awaited OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is all set to release in India soon. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G microsites have also surfaced on Amazon and the company’s website now. These teasers have revealed that the smartphone will debut soon, however, the launch date is under wraps. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2T 5G may launch in India on July 1: Here are the details

Additionally, the company has confirmed that OnePlus Nord 2T 5G will come with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor, and a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC and OxygenOS 12.1 out-of-the-box. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2T launch date, price, and offers revealed before launch

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G expected specifications

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is likely to feature a  6.43-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display that might offer a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is confirmed to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300. It might offer up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

As per the teaser, the smartphone will come in green and black colour options. On the camera front, OnePlus has already revealed that the smartphone will come with a triple rear camera setup that will include a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor. A previous report reveals that this rear camera setup will also include an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide-angle lens and a  2-megapixel monochrome sensor. For selfies and video calls, you might get a 32MP punch hole camera.

One of the major highlights of the smartphone is its charging speed. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G will be equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. Notably, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G also comes with support for 80W fast charging technology.

For the unversed, it was earlier hinted that the smartphone will debut in India on July 1 and is likely to go on sale on July 5. For now, there is no official launch date for the smartphone.

  • Published Date: June 27, 2022 2:47 PM IST

