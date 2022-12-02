OnePlus is now rolling out the Android 13 Open Beta program for the OnePlus Nord 2T. The program is open for Nord 2T users in India and they can apply right away and get the latest Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 update on their device. Also Read - OnePlus will offer 4 major Android updates and 5 security updates to selected devices

Since this will be an Open Beta update, it is meant for testing and so it is bound to have some bugs. That said, if you still want to update and test the OS, you can do it by following the method below.

How to apply for the Android 13-based OOS 13 Open Beta

OnePlus Nord 2T users must be on the CPH2401_11_A.17 firmware version in order to get the Open Beta application form. Once updated to the aforesaid firmware version, head to Settings. Tap on About Devices, Tap on Updates and then look for the Beta Program section.

Following this, tap on Beta and fill in all your details and apply. After applying, OnePlus will review your application and then possibly approve you as an Open Beta tester.

OnePlus has confirmed that it will choose 5,000 Indian Nord 2T users for this Open Beta program. If you want to apply, do it immediately as the last date for enrolling is December 3.

What OOS 13 and Android 13 offer?

The OxgenOS 13 based on Android 13 OS brings quite a few improvements and changes. Some OnePlus models have already received stable and beta updates.

Firstly, the update brings an Aquamorphic design, which will add more theme colors, natural and vivid animations, and a card-style layout. The animations will also be upgraded, thanks to Quantum Animation Engine 4.0.

The fonts, system icons, and UI layers are optimized in the update. It also brings some efficiency to UI and personalization options to Always-On Display.

The pixelation feature for the chat screenshots is one of the highlighting features when it comes to privacy. It will automatically pixelate sensitive information from the screenshot, helping with privacy.

The UI also brings Advanced Encryption Standards (AES) for private files. Lastly, HyperBoost GPA 4.0 is improved to offer better stability and performance while gaming.