OnePlus is getting ready to launch its affordable smartphone lineup in India. As per a report by MySmartPrice, OnePlus Nord 3 is already being tested in India under the codename “Larry”. It further hinted that the company will launch the handset in June in India. Also Read - OnePlus 11 Pro might not launch at all: Report

For the unversed, the OnePlus Nord 3 will be the successor of the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G that debuted in India at a starting price of Rs 28,999. The upcoming handset is expected to come with several upgrades over Nord 2T Also Read - OnePlus Buds Pro 2 with 39 hours of battery life launched: Price, specifications

OnePlus Nord 3 expected specifications

As per the previous reports, OnePlus Nord 3 is likely to feature a 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display. It is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup that will house a 50MP primary sensor. As for the battery, it might be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that will come with 80W fast charging support and run on Android 12 OS out-of-the-box. The smartphone might also come with 5G network connectivity. Also Read - OnePlus 11 launched with LTPO 3.0 display, Hasselblad cameras, and 100W FC

OnePlus Nord 2T specifications, features

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G comes with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 90Hz, resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It also features support for Display P3 and HDR10+ technologies. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset and ARM Mali-G77 MC9 GPU that are coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. It runs Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.1 mobile operating system.

Coming to the cameras, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G features a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary camera with Sony IMX766 sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a 120-degree field of view, and a 2MP mono lens. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie camera with Sony IMX615 sensor.

Lastly, the battery. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is backed by a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery with support for 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging technology.