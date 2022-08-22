comscore OnePlus Nord 3, Nord Watch, Nord Band, TWS earbuds and more might debut soon in India
OnePlus Nord 3, Nord Watch, Nord Band and more, tipped to launch in India soon

OnePlus might launch Nord 3, Nord Watch, Nord Band, a new pair of Nord earbuds and more.

OnePlus Nord 3

OnePlus is expected to launch a bunch of new devices in India including the OnePlus Nord 3, Nord Watch and more Nord devices. As per a tipster, Mukul Sharma aka Stufflistings, the Chinese tech brand is planning to launch Nord 3, Nord Watch, Nord Band, New Nord Buds and Nord smart measuring scale. Also Read - OnePlus Nord wired earphones to launch in India soon

OnePlus might launch a bunch of Nord devices

The tweet by Mukul Sharma also reveals that in addition to a handset, smartwatch, smart band and a measuring scale, OnePlus is also expected to launch a few more “more Nord-branded AIoT products”.
For the unversed, the OnePlus Nord 3 will be the successor of the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G that debuted in India at a starting price of Rs 28,999. The upcoming handset is expected to come with several upgrades over Nord 2T. Also Read - OnePlus 10T gets first-ever update with bug fixes and optimizations

The highlights of the OnePlus Nord 2T include a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC and 80W fast charging support. Also Read - Android 13 launch: Google reveals smartphone brands that will get latest OS this year

Although the tipster did not reveal any details of the handset, it is expected to come with support for 15o0W fast charging, an AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. It might feature a triple rear camera setup.

A previous report also hinted that the OnePlus Nord 3 will launch globally in Q2, 2022.

OnePlus Nord Watch is expected to come in five models where two will feature a rectangular display and the other three models will come with a circular display. The company has also launched a couple of pairs of Nord earbuds and now, it might launch a new pair of earbuds in India soon. Recently, the company launched OnePlus Nord Buds CE at Rs 2,299. It comes with 20-hour battery life, ANC feature for calls, and IPX4 rating for water resistance.

  • Published Date: August 22, 2022 11:37 AM IST

