OnePlus is expected to launch a bunch of new devices in India including the OnePlus Nord 3, Nord Watch and more Nord devices. As per a tipster, Mukul Sharma aka Stufflistings, the Chinese tech brand is planning to launch Nord 3, Nord Watch, Nord Band, New Nord Buds and Nord smart measuring scale.

OnePlus might launch a bunch of Nord devices

The tweet by Mukul Sharma also reveals that in addition to a handset, smartwatch, smart band and a measuring scale, OnePlus is also expected to launch a few more “more Nord-branded AIoT products”.

For the unversed, the OnePlus Nord 3 will be the successor of the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G that debuted in India at a starting price of Rs 28,999. The upcoming handset is expected to come with several upgrades over Nord 2T.

The highlights of the OnePlus Nord 2T include a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC and 80W fast charging support.

Nord 3

Nord Watch

Nord Band

New Nord Buds

Nord smart measuring scale (not sure of the name)

and more Nord-branded AIoT products coming up. — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) August 19, 2022

Although the tipster did not reveal any details of the handset, it is expected to come with support for 15o0W fast charging, an AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. It might feature a triple rear camera setup.

A previous report also hinted that the OnePlus Nord 3 will launch globally in Q2, 2022.

OnePlus Nord Watch is expected to come in five models where two will feature a rectangular display and the other three models will come with a circular display. The company has also launched a couple of pairs of Nord earbuds and now, it might launch a new pair of earbuds in India soon. Recently, the company launched OnePlus Nord Buds CE at Rs 2,299. It comes with 20-hour battery life, ANC feature for calls, and IPX4 rating for water resistance.