comscore OnePlus Nord 5G, Nord CE receive Jio 5G after the latest OxygenOS update
OnePlus Nord 5G, Nord CE get Jio 5G support after the latest OxygenOS update

The latest OxygenOS update for the OnePlus Nord 5G and OnePlus Nord CE enables both devices for the Jio 5G connectivity.

Highlights

  • OnePlus has pushed a new update for Nord 5G and Nord CE.
  • The latest update brings Jio 5G support on both phones.
  • Both devices also get the October security patch.
OnePlus Nord 5G

OnePlus Nord 5G and OnePlus Nord CE are receiving the latest OxygenOS updates with the October security patch. The update also enables Jio 5G support on both phones, meaning, finally, you can enjoy high-speed internet on your phone. Also Read - OnePlus Nord Buds CE TWS earbuds with 20 hours battery life launched in India

OnePlus Nord 5G and OnePlus Nord CE get Jio 5G support with the latest OOS update

OnePlus on its community forum has shared the details for the latest update for the OnePlus Nord 5G and Nord CE. Both phones are getting the OxygenOS updates, with Nord 5G receiving the OOS F.16 update and Nord CE receiving the OOS12 C.8 update. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite launch expected this month, key specifications leak

The new update for both phones enables the promised Jio 5G support. For the unversed, Jio had revealed that it will slowly start offering its 5G connectivity to supported devices starting Diwali. Also Read - OnePlus Nord phone under Rs 20,000? It is going to be reality soon

Other than the 5G network update, both phones are also getting the October security patch, which is not the latest, but still, it’s here. Additionally, the updates offer system stability and fluidity.

If you are using any of the two devices, you should receive the update notification, however, you can manually check for it and update. To manually check for the update, head to Settings > System > System updates.

The OnePlus Nord 5G and Nord CE were released back in 2020 and 2021, respectively. Both phones currently run on Android 12 OS out of the box. At the time of release, the Nord 5G had Android 10 out of the box, whereas, the Nord CE was released with Android 11 OS.

Quick recap of OnePlus Nord 5G specifications

The Nord 5G sports a 6.44-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It has a Full-HD+ resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with up to 12GB of ram and 256GB of internal storage. It has a quad-camera system on the back with a 48MP primary lens. It packs a 4,115mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging support.

  • Published Date: November 7, 2022 6:14 PM IST
