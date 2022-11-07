OnePlus Nord 5G and OnePlus Nord CE are receiving the latest OxygenOS updates with the October security patch. The update also enables Jio 5G support on both phones, meaning, finally, you can enjoy high-speed internet on your phone. Also Read - OnePlus Nord Buds CE TWS earbuds with 20 hours battery life launched in India

OnePlus on its community forum has shared the details for the latest update for the OnePlus Nord 5G and Nord CE. Both phones are getting the OxygenOS updates, with Nord 5G receiving the OOS F.16 update and Nord CE receiving the OOS12 C.8 update.

The new update for both phones enables the promised Jio 5G support. For the unversed, Jio had revealed that it will slowly start offering its 5G connectivity to supported devices starting Diwali.

Other than the 5G network update, both phones are also getting the October security patch, which is not the latest, but still, it’s here. Additionally, the updates offer system stability and fluidity.

If you are using any of the two devices, you should receive the update notification, however, you can manually check for it and update. To manually check for the update, head to Settings > System > System updates.

The OnePlus Nord 5G and Nord CE were released back in 2020 and 2021, respectively. Both phones currently run on Android 12 OS out of the box. At the time of release, the Nord 5G had Android 10 out of the box, whereas, the Nord CE was released with Android 11 OS.

Quick recap of OnePlus Nord 5G specifications

The Nord 5G sports a 6.44-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It has a Full-HD+ resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with up to 12GB of ram and 256GB of internal storage. It has a quad-camera system on the back with a 48MP primary lens. It packs a 4,115mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging support.