OnePlus Nord 6GB RAM variant sale date announced

Back in July, OnePlus unveiled the Nord as its midrange offering with sub-Rs 30,000 prices. The phone promised 5G connectivity and the Oxygen OS experience to more customers. The highlight of Nord was its lowly starting price of Rs 24,999 but it didn’t go on sale after the launch. OnePlus kept on selling the higher storage variants of the Nord starting at Rs 27,999. However, if you were holding up for the base model, there’s good news. Also Read - OnePlus introduces Red Cable Privé with exclusive merchandise, offers for Red Cable Club members

OnePlus has finally announced the first sale date for the 6GB RAM variant of the OnePlus Nord. On Amazon, the Nord page listing announces the first sale for the base variant on September 21. This variant comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage – these being the only differences. Rest of the specifications remain the same. The phone will set you back by Rs 24,999 and it seems there will be limited units available. Also Read - OnePlus Buds seized by US Customs said to violate AirPods trademark

With the base variant of the Nord going on sale, customers usually opting for a Samsung Galaxy A51 and Redmi K20 Pro get another viable option. The Nord does not boast of flagship features but it delivers a good experience overall for a midrange phone. As we found in our review, the Nord offers the classic OnePlus Oxygen OS experience and some of its advanced hardware features. Also Read - OnePlus 8T renders show Samsung-inspired design, to bring flat display and 65W charging

OnePlus Nord specifications

With the 6GB RAM variant now available, the OnePlus Nord comes in a total of three variants. The base version we talked about costs Rs 24,999. If you want to get more storage, there’s a variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, costing Rs 27,999. The top-end variant of the Nord comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, costing Rs 29,999.

OnePlus offers the Snapdragon 765G chipset in the Nord, which is still an exclusivity in India. The 765G enables 5G connectivity at an affordable price, although India is yet to get 5G anytime soon. The phone also gets a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. An in-display fingerprint sensor also makes it to the mix.

The Nord gets a 4115mAh battery as its power source. OnePlus throws in its 30W Warp Charge system, promising a full charge in an hour. The front camera system gets two sensors, i.e. a 32-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The rear has a quad-camera setup, consisting of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor. This is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and two 2-megapixel macro as well as depth cameras.

