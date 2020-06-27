OnePlus Nord aka OnePlus Z rumoured to sport dual front cameras

OnePlus is going to launch its new smartphone series in the coming weeks. The brand has gone on an extensive marketing-spree with teasers and media reports. And a new report suggests the OnePlus Nord phone will be its first device to come with dual front-facing cameras. Also Read - OnePlus Nord / OnePlus Z documentary will show how the phone was designed in 6 months

Till now, OnePlus has focused on the rear cameras and gave the bare minimum for the front sensors. But entering a new price segment, lower than we’ve seen for a while, the brand is changing its strategy. The report says OnePlus Nord will pack a duo of 32-megapixel and 8-megapixel front shooters. Previous leaked renders showed us front design with a single camera but new details suggest OnePlus is taking things seriously with the upcoming product. Also Read - Budget OnePlus TV new detail revealed; available for pre-order ahead of July 2 India launch

We’ve had brands like Vivo, Poco and Realme offering similar camera setups on phones costing under Rs 25,000 in the market. OnePlus is most likely adding its name into the ring with the Nord series. It’s vital that OnePlus offers best set of features for the price, allowing them to compete with existing brands in the segment. Also Read - New affordable OnePlus TV will feature 93% DCI-P3, Dolby Vision certification

OnePlus Z or Nord specifications, expected price

The brand is yet to officially confirm both the India launch date and the name of its latest phone. But Amazon has listed the phone without sharing any details. Until now, OnePlus has only confirmed it will launch the budget phone in July, which is next month.

The OnePlus Z aka Nord could be priced under the Rs 25,000 price bracket. The device could get a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with AMOLED panel. The company has also added support for the 90Hz refresh rate along with an in-screen fingerprint scanner. It will feature a triple camera setup, including a 64-megapixel primary sensor along with 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensor.

The Z is said to launch with 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. It could also be available with a separate 12GB RAM variant. The company’s upcoming Z lineup will come with support for 5G connectivity. There could be a punch-hole camera design on the front where the dual sensors will be placed. The phone could feature a 4,300mAh battery and come with Android 10 with OxygenOS on top.

