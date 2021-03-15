OnePlus Nord Android 11 update rolling out again after company fixes bugs

OnePlus has been struggling with software updates for its older pre-2019 phones as well as the midrange Nord. Nord users got the stable Oxygen OS 11 update a few weeks ago but after reports of critical issues, the rollout was halted. After a week’s wait, OnePlus has re-initiated the Android 11 rollout for all users with fixes to the reported issues. The update is rolling out to users on both Android 11 and Android 10. Also Read - Upcoming smartphones in India in March 2021: OnePlus 9, Realme 8, Poco X3 Pro, Micromax In 1, and more

Nord users should be notified of downloading the Oxygen OS 11.1.11 on their devices soon. The update weighs 64MB and optimizes power consumption, improves battery life, and improves system stability. For those still on Android 10, they will see all the upgrades and improvements of Android 11 along with the ones that Oxygen OS 11 brings to the table. Also Read - OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8 Pro could be clever and economical choices after OnePlus 9 series launch

OnePlus Nord starts getting Android 11 again

The Android 11 update brings some substantial upgrades and improvements to the OnePlus Nord. Apart from all the goodies of Android 11, Oxygen OS 11 brings a host of major changes to the user interface. The Nord also gets the Always On Display option with several new clock styles, which has been in popular demand with users. Also Read - OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro 5G renders reveal the full design ahead of March 23 launch event

Nord users will also notice the new OnePlus Shelf that can now be dragged down from the top. The Gallery app gets a major makeover with a new Story feature, which essentially creates a summary of your week with local photos and videos. Image preview loading speeds have also been improved in the new OS.

While the Nord is getting the stable Android 11 release, users of OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series are still stuck in the Open Beta stage. There’s no word on when Android 11 would reach users of the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T. Unlike previous years, OnePlus has been struggling with a timely release of its software updates.

On the other hand, the company has a host of new product launches planned for 2021. The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are coming on March 23 as its latest flagship series. Leaks have also suggested that OnePlus is working on the successor to the Nord, called the Nord 2. Not much is known about the Nord 2, except for the fact that it might rely on the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. A OnePlus Watch is also expected to be launched soon.