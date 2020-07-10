comscore OnePlus Nord AR launch invitations not free: India price and its sale details
News

OnePlus Nord AR launch invitations not free: Check India price and its sale details

News

The brand has now announced that OnePlus Nord AR launch invitations won't be free, and interested users will have to pay Rs 99 in India. Read on to know more.

  Published: July 10, 2020 8:17 PM IST
OnePlus Nord

The OnePlus Nord will launch officially on July 21. It is no secret that the Chinese company will be hosting the world’s first AR smartphone launch. The brand has now announced that OnePlus Nord AR launch invitations won’t be free, and interested users will have to pay just Rs 99. This paid invitation will allow users to experience the latest OnePlus device using AR. Also Read - OnePlus Nord full specifications leak ahead of July 21 launch: 6.44-inch display, 12GB RAM and more

Those buying OnePlus Nord AR launch invitations will also get a chance to participate in the Launch Day Lottery on Amazon and win an assured gift. The company hasn’t revealed what the gift will be given to the participants. The OnePlus Nord AR launch invitations sale will take place on July 11. Users will be able to buy the invitation via the Amazon India website at 12:00PM. Also Read - OnePlus Nord meme competition: A chance to win OnePlus Nord at launch on July 21

Watch: OnePlus 8 Pro Camera Review

To experience the upcoming OnePlus Nord using AR, buyers will be required to download the Nord AR app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store. After installing the app, you need to accept the permissions necessary for the AR experience. Users then just have to launch the app and follow instructions to set up their avatar. Once done with this, scan the QR code on the invite to initiate the Web AR experience. Also Read - OnePlus Nord high-quality renders leak online; shows a premium-looking device with quad-camera

OnePlus Nord full specifications leak ahead of July 21 launch: 6.44-inch display, 12GB RAM and more

Also Read

OnePlus Nord full specifications leak ahead of July 21 launch: 6.44-inch display, 12GB RAM and more

Users can scan the QR code with their native camera app (on Android versions 9 or 10), Google Lens, or any QR code scanner. After loading the Web AR experience, you just need to scan the AR invitation to experience the OnePlus device in AR. Besides, the listing of OnePlus Nord on Amazon India website reveals that early-birds will get benefits worth Rs 5,000. If you are interested in pre-ordering the OnePlus Nord, then you will be able to pre-book it on Amazon.in from 15 July 2020. But, for this, customers will have to pay just Rs 499.

The company says that upon pre-ordering, one will receive a surprise gift box containing limited-edition merchandise from OnePlus. The brand also said that if these users purchase it, then they will also get a second gift box too. This will contain OnePlus Bullets Wireless V1 and a phone cover. Notably, pre-order customers will have to complete the purchase of the device by August 31 to avail the second gift. Users can click Notify me on Amazon.in to stay updated. The OnePlus Nord India launch will take place on July 21 at 7:30PM IST.

  • Published Date: July 10, 2020 8:17 PM IST

