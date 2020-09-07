OnePlus Nord begins getting OxygenOS 10.5.7 update

The OnePlus Nord has been getting updates in quick succession. While not all users of the newest OnePlus mid-range smartphone are on OxygenOS 10.5.6 yet, the brand has already begun rolling out the 10.5.7 update for the phone. Also Read - OnePlus Nord sale in India today via Amazon: Price, sale details, specifications

The new stable update brings a slightly bigger changelog than the last update. It improves upon some performance elements like the power consumption of the device and also improves some other minor bugs with the phone that revolve around the display, camera, and Bluetooth connectivity of the phone. Also Read - OnePlus Nord gets new update to fix Bluetooth connectivity issue

OnePlus Nord OxygenOS 10.5.7 stable update changelog

As per the official changelog, OnePlus has improved the general power consumption of the Nord on the new Oxygen OS 10.5.7 update. This should give users better standby time and more screen-on time while using the phone. The changelog also mentions “Improved general display calibration” which likely refers to the green-tinting issue that some OnePlus Nord users faced at low brightness. Also Read - OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

Coming to the camera, the OnePlus Nord OxygenOS 10.5.7 stable update also brings improved 4k 60 FPS video stabilization on the front camera. Note that 4K 60 FPS is still missing on the rear camera. The changelog also mentions improved image clarity on the macro camera sensor.

The update further adds on improving the Bluetooth connection stability, This should improve the connection issues and drops that OnePlus Nord users were facing when using their wireless headphones, earphones, and speakers. There is also now improved voice call stability and users should expect better voice calls from the smartphone now.

Note that like most updates, the new OxygenOS 10.5.7 stable update will be rolled out to users in a phased manner. This means that it might take a few days before you see the OTA notification pop up on your phone. Until then, you can manually check for new system updates by heading over to Settings/ System/ System Updates.

