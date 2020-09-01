comscore OnePlus Nord receives new update to fix Bluetooth issue | BGR India
OnePlus Nord gets new update to fix Bluetooth connectivity issue

OnePlus has issued a small update that will most likely fix the issue reported by users few days back.

  • Updated: September 1, 2020 1:32 PM IST
OnePlus Nord Photo Gallery

The highlight of the mid-range smartphone from the company is likely the design. OnePlus Nord offers a premium experience in a mid-range smartphone. The company has added glass on the front and back of the device with plastic frame featuring a metallic finish.

Few days back, OnePlus Nord users complained about issues with Bluetooth. People had posted regarding connectivity issues on multiple forums. And now, reports indicate that OnePlus has officially released a fix for the problem. To make this better, OnePlus Nord is getting a small software update this week. The update version 10.5.6.AC01 is sized at 54MB and rolling out to few set of users right now. And it’s likely that other Nord users will be getting the update in the coming days. Also Read - OnePlus unlikely to launch Nord smartphone in China

Users talked about Bluetooth connectivity issues. Apparently, the phone was disconnecting from a paired device without any warning. They also mentioned the device is picking unstable Bluetooth connection. They also mentioned that connection with wireless headphone or another phone barely lasts for few minutes. Because of which, they are not able to listen to music or transfer file between devices. Also Read - OnePlus Nord users complain about Bluetooth connectivity issues

Nord is the affordable 5G phone from the brand that has launched with a lot of expectations. But the initial period since its launch has raised concerns for users and the brand. Prior to this, we’ve come across other problem with the device. This is the sixth update issued by the brand for the device since its launch. Going forward, OnePlus will have to make sure no other issues pop up in the coming weeks. Also Read - OnePlus Clover to take on Redmi, Realme: Entry-level smartphone with low-end specs

OnePlus Nord new OxygenOS update improves camera

The OnePlus Nord has started receiving a new Oxygen OS software update. It bumps the software version to 10.5.5 and brings a few improvements and fixes. After downloading the update, the OnePlus Nord users should witness improvement in color accuracy and clarity by the macro camera.

Watch Video: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

As per the changelog, the update even improves image clarity of the dual punch front camera. It enables better selfies in low light conditions. The company has also improved the “volume adjustment interface” in the system. The newly released software update fixes the system reboot issue when free-form is enabled on the OnePlus Nord. Previously, users reported that the OnePlus Notes was always running in the background.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 1, 2020 1:30 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 1, 2020 1:32 PM IST

