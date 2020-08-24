OnePlus has publicised its intentions of going back to the roots over the top. With the Nord, OnePlus came back to the sub-Rs 30,000 segment. While the Nord got good reviews, OnePlus isn’t settling with just one pone. In fact, the company is working on a couple of cheaper smartphones. We know about two new OnePlus Nord series devices from the leaks but a third one has now surfaced. Also Read - OnePlus Oxygen OS is receiving Nearby Share feature

Rumours about a budget OnePlus smartphone have been confirmed from a fresh leak. A tipster on Twitter has shared his findings from some code, hinting at a cheaper OnePlus phone. While the name of the phone is still unknown, we know that it will use a Snapdragon 460 SoC. This makes it the second 4G smartphone from OnePlus expected this year. Previous leaks suggest another 4G OnePlus phone with a Snapdragon 662 chipset. Also Read - Poco phone with 120Hz refresh rate, AMOLED display coming soon to take on OnePlus Nord?

Hence, it seems OnePlus is planning to expand its lineup with a phone at every price point. Earlier this year, the OnePlus 8 series went into a proper flagship category. The Nord was a new phone in the midrange segment for the sub-Rs 30,000 segment. However, OnePlus now wants more budget phones to probably fill its cash registers. After all, with COVID-19 and the higher taxes, consumers are more aligned to cheaper smartphones than ever. Also Read - OnePlus Scout unified search comes to Oxygen OS with latest launcher update

OnePlus Nord series expanding

The current OnePlus Nord uses the Snapdragon 765G chipset, thereby offering 5G connectivity at lower prices. OnePlus, however, wants to appeal to the budget segment in order to keep its business afloat. The company did say it will bring a different version of the Nord to the US and other markets. For countries like India, OnePlus could get a budget smartphone to get in the sub-Rs 15,000 segment.

Upcoming budget smartphone from OnePlus comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SOC (SM4250). pic.twitter.com/q9Dy5qIMdj — the_tech_guy (@_the_tech_guy) August 22, 2020

So far, leaks have suggested three new OnePlus phones with low-end hardware. There’s a Snapdragon 690-powered phone that could launch in the US. This phone may come to India at a price closer to Rs 20,000. Then there’s a Snapdragon 662-powered OnePlus phone in the works. The third one is the Snapdragon 460-powered phone we just talked about. It seems OnePlus wants to cover all the price categories after rivals started work on Nord rivals.

Currently, the Nord is the cheapest OnePlus phone you can buy in India. It starts at Rs 24,999 and offers the Oxygen OS experience. The phone runs on a Snapdragon 765G chipset and comes with up to 12GB RAM. There’s a 90Hz AMOLED 6.5-inch display with an in-screen fingerprint sensor. You also get the 30W fast charging and the 48-megapixel OIS camera sensor from the OnePlus 8.

