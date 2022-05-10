comscore OnePlus Nord earbuds are now available for purchase on Flipkart, Amazon.in and more
News

OnePlus Nord Buds with 30-hour battery life go on sale in India today: Price, specs and more

News

OnePlus Nord Buds come with 4 microphones, up to 30 hours of battery life and support for Dolby Atmos.

Untitled design - 2022-05-10T135910.451

OnePlus recently launched its OnePlus Nord Buds in India alongside the OnePlus 10R 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. The highlights of the newly launched TWS earbuds include 12.4mm titanium drivers, up to 30 hours of battery life and ANC. The earbuds are now available for purchase in India. Also Read - OnePlus 10R receives new Oxygen OS 12 A.03 update with big fixes and more: Know details

OnePlus Nord Buds price, availability

The OnePlus Nord Buds are launched in India at Rs 2,799. They are now available for purchase on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Exclusive Store, Amazon India website and Flipkart. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2T leak hint at Dimensity 1300 SoC, 50MP triple rear camera setup and more

These earbuds come in Black Slate and White Marble colour options. Also Read - OnePlus 10R 5G to go on first sale in India today at 12 pm on Amazon and OnePlus.in

OnePlus Nord Buds specifications, features

OnePlus Nord Buds come with 12.4 mm titanium dynamic drivers and 4 microphones. The company claims that the TWS earbuds can leverage AI-powered noise reduction algorithms and have a mechanical design to reduce the noise of wind blowing. They also come with Sound Master Equiliser.

The earbuds also come with support for Dolby Atmos. For the unversed, it is Dolby’s spatial audio technology that emulates 3D audio effects from a typical surround sound system when consuming content-compatible movies, music, or games.

OnePlus claims that the earbuds have a metallic look and feel. This was achieved by non-conductive vacuum metallization – the
the same process was used to create the OnePlus Buds Pro’s colours. The earbuds also come with an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.

The OnePlus Nord Buds claims to offer 30 hours of combined playback on a single charge. The earbuds alone can provide playback of 7 hours on a single charge. The earbuds also support OnePlus Flash Charge. Charging the Nord Buds for just 10 minutes gives the user 5 hours of audio playback.

  • Published Date: May 10, 2022 2:28 PM IST

