OnePlus has announced that it will launch its affordable OnePlus Nord Buds CE TWS earbuds soon. The company has shared a teaser for the same on its Twitter handle as well. These entry-level TWS earbuds will be the successor to OnePlus Nord Buds that were launched in India recently at Rs 2,799. Also Read - OnePlus 10T pre-orders to begin in India sooner than you think

OnePlus Nord Buds CE to launch soon

As per the teaser, the earphones will come with a stem and will be available in a white colour option. As per the company’s official statement, “The Nord Buds CE will bolster Nord’s hold within the entry-level TWS segment and aim to make the signature OnePlus audio technology and experience more accessible to a wider range of audiophiles across the country.” Also Read - OnePlus 10T key details on colour, storage variants leaked ahead of India launch

In terms of price, OnePlus has teased that these earbuds will cost you “2,X99”. Also Read - OnePlus to unveil OxygenOS 13 alongwith OnePlus 10T on August 3

OnePlus Nord Buds CE is coming on 1st August to continue the legacy of amazing sound quality and great designs. — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 22, 2022

For the unversed, the tech giant has also announced to launch its OnePlus 10T 5G along with OxygenOS 13 on August 3. This will be the company’s first physical launch event after the OnePlus 7T launch in 2019. The launch event is taking place in New York this year.

The highlights of OnePlus Nord Buds include 2.4 mm titanium dynamic drivers, support for Dolby Atmos, four microphones and AI-powered noise reduction algorithms. The earbuds offered up to 30 hours of combined playback on a single charge. The earbuds alone can provide playback of 7 hours on a single charge. The earbuds also support OnePlus Flash Charge. Charging the Nord Buds for just 10 minutes gives the user 5 hours of audio playback. Additionally, the OnePlus Nord Buds are IP55 rated against water and sweat.

More information about the upcoming earbuds will come in the days leading up to the official event.