News

OnePlus Nord Buds CE TWS earbuds with 20 hours battery life launched in India

News

OnePlus Nord Buds CE TWS earbuds come with 20-hour battery life, ANC feature for calls, and IPX4 rating for water resistance.

Untitled design - 2022-08-01T132608.204

OnePlus has launched its second pair of Nord TWS earbuds in India called OnePlus Nord Buds CE TWS earbuds today. The highlights of the earbuds include the 18-hour battery life, 13.4 mm driver, Active Noise Cancellation (only during calls) and 3.5gm weight. Also Read - OnePlus 9RT starts receiving Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 update

OnePlus Nord Buds CE TWS earbuds pricing, availability

OnePlus Nord Buds CE TWS is launched in India at Rs 2,299. It will be available in Moonlight White and Misty Grey colour variants. Also Read - OnePlus 10T 5G to be the company's first smartphone to offer up to 16GB RAM

The TWS earbuds will go on sale in India on August 4 at 12 pm on Flipkart and OnePlus.com. Also Read - OnePlus 10T launch premiere to be held in Bengaluru, tickets cost Re 1

OnePlus Nord Buds CE specifications, features

OnePlus Nord Buds CE comes with 13.4mm titanium dynamic drivers. They come with a special closed-tube design that boosts the booming bass up to 3dB. The earbuds also offer four suitable EQ modes: Bass, Balanced, Gentle and Serenade.

The earbuds come with a Game Mode that can be turned on with three taps. The OnePlus Fast Pair feature of the earbuds will be available for OnePlus users. Others can use it via the HeyMelody app.

The Nord Buds CE also comes with a special Game Mode for gaming scenarios, which can be switched automatically with three taps on the headset, making the game picture and sound perfectly synchronised.

These Nord Buds CE earbuds offer active noise cancellation during calls. Additionally, these earbuds come with an IPX4 rating for water and sweat resistance. For connectivity, it supports Bluetooth 5.2 and has a Type-C port for charging.

In terms of battery, each earbud offers 4.5 hours of battery life and with the case, it can offer up to 20 hours. As claimed by the company, “if you’re running low on battery, fast charging in 10 minutes allows you to get 81 minutes of listening time.”

  Published Date: August 1, 2022 2:09 PM IST

