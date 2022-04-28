comscore OnePlus Nord Buds launched in India: Check price, features, availability
OnePlus Nord Buds launched in India at Rs 2,799: Check features, availability

OnePlus Nord Buds

OnePlus Nord Buds launched in India

OnePlus Nord Buds has been launched in India. The OnePlus Nord Buds is an entry-level earbud with some new AI-based technologies. The Buds have been launched alongside the OnePlus 10R and the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite.  The OnePlus Nord Buds is the first-ever audio product in the Nord line-up. The new TWS earbuds will be competing with similar offerings from Realme, Oppo, Xiaomi and more. Also Read - OnePlus 10R, Nord CE 2 Lite, Nord Buds launch event to start soon: Watch LIVE video

Price and Availability

The OnePlus Nord Buds have been launched at a price of Rs 2,799. The new earbuds will be available from May 10 at 12PM. The earbuds will be sold via OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Exclusive Store, Amazon India website and Flipkart. Also Read - OnePlus Buds Pro TWS earbuds price in India and sale date revealed: Check details here

OnePlus Nord Buds Drivers

OnePlus Nord Buds comes with 12.4 mm titanium dynamic drivers. OnePlus these drivers were handpicked by their acoustic engineers for their rich bass reproduction and sharp treble. Also Read - OnePlus Gifting Days sale: You can win a free OnePlus product on purchase of a smartphone or smart TV

Dolby Atmos Support

Similar to the OnePlus Buds Z2, the Nord Buds come with support for Dolby Atmos, which is Dolby’s spatial audio technology that emulates 3D audio effects from a typical surround
sound system when consuming content-compatible movies, music, or games.

Noise-canceling

The Nord Buds get 4 microphones and the company claims that the TWS earbuds can leverage AI-powered noise reduction algorithms and have a mechanical design to reduce the noise of wind blowing.

Battery Life

The OnePlus Nord Buds claims to offer 30 hours of combined playback on a single charge. The earbuds alone can provide playback of 7 hours on a single charge. The earbuds also support OnePlus’ Flash Charge. Charging the Nord Buds for just 10 minutes gives the user 5 hours of audio playback.

OnePlus Nord Buds Design

The earbuds come in Black Slate and White Marble colour options. OnePlus claims that the earbuds have a metallic look and feel. This was achieved by non-conductive vacuum metallization – the
same process used to create the OnePlus Buds Pro’s colours.

Water resistance

The OnePlus Nord Buds are IP55 rated against water and sweat. Additionally, OnePlus claims the earbuds have a sweat-resistant hydrophobic nano-coating that protects them against corrosion.

 

  • Published Date: April 28, 2022 7:47 PM IST

