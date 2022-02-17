comscore OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, OnePlus TV Y1S series to launch today: How to watch the livestream
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, OnePlus TV Y1S series to launch in India today at 7 pm: How to watch it live

OnePlus Nord CE 2 will come with a 3.5 mm headphone jack, an expandable memory card, MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC and a 64-megapixel triple camera setup.

OnePlus is all set to host an event in India at 7 pm IST where it will launch OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, OnePlus TV Y1S series. As per the company, the much-awaited OnePlus Nord CE 2 will come with a 3.5 mm headphone jack, an expandable memory card, MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC and a 64-megapixel triple camera setup. Additionally, OnePlus has confirmed that it will launch two smart TV models in India today. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G launch in India tomorrow: Check expected specs, price and more

OnePlus launch event: How to watch the livestream

The launch event will kick off at 7 pm IST. You can visit the company’s social media handles or YouTube page to catch all the live updates. You can also tap on the embedded livestream link below to watch the event live.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G expected specifications

The Amazon India listing page recently revealed that the upcoming OnePlus Nord device will be bundled with 65W fast charging support. Rumours suggest that the smartphone will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery. It is said to be available with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB via microSD card support. The base model is likely to pack 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, which offers several AI features and 5G support. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G confirmed to launch in India on February 17

OnePlus Nord CE 2 will include a 64-megapixel primary camera coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel image sensor on the rear panel. On the front, the smartphone includes a 16-megapixel selfie shooter housed in a punch-hole cutout.

Some of the other features that the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 2 is tipped to offer are — a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, 90Hz refresh rate, and HRD10+ support, an in-display fingerprint scanner, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, among others.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G expected pricing

Going by the previous reports, the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will come in two storage variants. The 6GB RAM + 128GB model is priced at Rs 23,999 and the 8GB RAM+ 128 GB internal storage variant will cost you Rs 25,999

OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge expected, specifications

OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge are expected to come in 32-inch and 43-inch display size variants. The company has confirmed that the two smart TVs will feature a bezel-less design. Additionally, the OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge will feature a gamma engine and will run on Android TV 11 with Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) while gaming.

The two upcoming smart TVs will come with support for dual-band Wi-Fi and “OnePlus Connectivity” that will allow the TVs to connect with other OnePlus devices including smartphones, wireless earbuds and wearables.

  • Published Date: February 17, 2022 9:15 AM IST

