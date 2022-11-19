comscore OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is now eligible for OxygenOS 13 (Android 13) Open Beta
  • Home
  • News
  • Oneplus Nord Ce 2 Lite 5g Oxygenos 13 Open Beta Registrations Begin In India
News

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G OxygenOS 13 Open Beta registrations begin in India

News

OnePlus has started taking registrations for the OxygenOS 13 open beta for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite in India. The update is based on the latest Android 13 OS.

Highlights

  • OnePlus is taking registrations for the OOS 13 Open Beta for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G.
  • The Open Beta update is based on the Android 13 OS.
  • OnePlus will recruit over 1,000 Nord CE 2 Lite 5G users to test the update.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Performance

OnePlus has opened the Open Beta registrations for the OxygenOS 13 for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. This comes weeks after other mid-range OnePlus models received the beta update. Some top-end phones are already getting the stable update. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 3 gets Android 13-based Realme UI 3.0 update: Check details

Now that the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is eligible for the Open beta of OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 OS, the stable may release early next year. Also Read - OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8T receive the stable Android 13 update in India

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is eligible for the Android 13 Open Beta program

The Nord CE 2 Lite 5G users in India can now apply for the Open beta program of the OxygenOS 13. Applying for the update will get you the Android 13-based update early for testing. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M32 5G, Galaxy M52 5G get stable Android 13 update: See what's new

To apply for the update, the device owners in India should run the following firmware version – CPH2381_11.A.13. Once you are on the aforesaid version, you are eligible to apply for the update.

Step 1: Open Settings on your OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G.

Step 2: Tap on About device.

Step 3: Tap on up to date.

Step 4: Tap on the icon in the upper right corner.

Step 5: Select Beta Program.

Step 6: Tap on Beta and fill out the Beta form.

Step 7: Lastly, submit the Beta form.

Once OnePlus receives multiple beta applications, it will recruit 1,000 users from India to test the OxygenOS 13 beta update.

Do note that the application is open till November 20, so hurry up if you are interested.

The OxygenOS 13 with Android 13 OS brings an Aquamorphic design, it optimizes the UI and adds some efficiency and security & privacy features. It also has the Quantum Animation Engine 2.0 and Chat screenshot pixelation feature. The update brings Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) for enhanced security of private files.

As for gaming, the update brings HyperBoost GPA 4.0 which stabilizes the frame rate and balances the performance and power consumption.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G was released earlier this year with Android 13 OS. It has a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device has a 64MP triple camera system and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 SoC. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

  • Published Date: November 19, 2022 2:54 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Call of Duty Warzone Mobile pre-registrations now open for iOS devices
Gaming
Call of Duty Warzone Mobile pre-registrations now open for iOS devices
Elon Musk is reinstating some Twitter accounts

News

Elon Musk is reinstating some Twitter accounts

New Twitter accounts have to wait for 90 days for subscribing to Blue

Apps

New Twitter accounts have to wait for 90 days for subscribing to Blue

Instagram: Share reels with Meta avatar reactions

How To

Instagram: Share reels with Meta avatar reactions

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 CNG launched in India: Check price, features

automobile

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 CNG launched in India: Check price, features

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite now eligible for OxygenOS 13 beta

Elon Musk is reinstating some Twitter accounts

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 CNG launched in India: Check price, features

Type C Chargers Mandatory for All Types of Devices, Watch video For details

India's first privately built rocket 'Vikram-S' launched by ISRO: Top 7 points to know about mission Prarambh

India govt reintroduces Digital Personal Data Protection draft bill: What it says

Flipkart's Apple Sale is Live Now, Check Out the Offers and Discounts on iPhone

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 launched: Check all details

Want to use 5G in India? Check coverage in your city, supported phones

Check out the Top 5 Premium Flagship Smartphones of 2022

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Type C Chargers Mandatory for All Types of Devices, Especially For All Apple Devices, Watch Video

News

Type C Chargers Mandatory for All Types of Devices, Especially For All Apple Devices, Watch Video
oppo Reno 9 Series Launch Details Out, Check Out the Design and Features of the upcoming smartphone

News

oppo Reno 9 Series Launch Details Out, Check Out the Design and Features of the upcoming smartphone
Flipkart's Apple Sale is Live Now, Check Out the Offers and Discounts on iPhone 13 and iPhone 14

Features

Flipkart's Apple Sale is Live Now, Check Out the Offers and Discounts on iPhone 13 and iPhone 14
WhatsApp Working on Companion Mode Feature, Check Out The Details

News

WhatsApp Working on Companion Mode Feature, Check Out The Details