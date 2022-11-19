OnePlus has opened the Open Beta registrations for the OxygenOS 13 for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. This comes weeks after other mid-range OnePlus models received the beta update. Some top-end phones are already getting the stable update. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 3 gets Android 13-based Realme UI 3.0 update: Check details

Now that the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is eligible for the Open beta of OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 OS, the stable may release early next year.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is eligible for the Android 13 Open Beta program

The Nord CE 2 Lite 5G users in India can now apply for the Open beta program of the OxygenOS 13. Applying for the update will get you the Android 13-based update early for testing.

To apply for the update, the device owners in India should run the following firmware version – CPH2381_11.A.13. Once you are on the aforesaid version, you are eligible to apply for the update.

Step 1: Open Settings on your OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G.

Step 2: Tap on About device.

Step 3: Tap on up to date.

Step 4: Tap on the icon in the upper right corner.

Step 5: Select Beta Program.

Step 6: Tap on Beta and fill out the Beta form.

Step 7: Lastly, submit the Beta form.

Once OnePlus receives multiple beta applications, it will recruit 1,000 users from India to test the OxygenOS 13 beta update.

Do note that the application is open till November 20, so hurry up if you are interested.

The OxygenOS 13 with Android 13 OS brings an Aquamorphic design, it optimizes the UI and adds some efficiency and security & privacy features. It also has the Quantum Animation Engine 2.0 and Chat screenshot pixelation feature. The update brings Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) for enhanced security of private files.

As for gaming, the update brings HyperBoost GPA 4.0 which stabilizes the frame rate and balances the performance and power consumption.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G was released earlier this year with Android 13 OS. It has a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device has a 64MP triple camera system and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 SoC. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.