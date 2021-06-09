OnePlus is all set to introduce the much-anticipated Nord CE 5G in India on June 10. Before the launch event, we have seen the company revealing a number of details of the phone to keep the excitement afloat. It even planned the dates those details will pop up. As the last teaser before the official launch, OnePlus has now confirmed some more details. Also Read - First OnePlus phone with MediaTek chip will be flagship-grade, suggests new leak

These include the OnePlus Nord CE 5G’s battery, fast charging capability, and more look at the design. Here’s what we know so far. Also Read - OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro get another OxygenOS update with crucial repairs for Indian users

OnePlus Nord CE 5G more details revealed

As revealed via tweets and its official website, the Nord CE 5G will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery, which corroborates with previous rumours. There will be support for Warp Charge 30T Plus fast charging. It is claimed to charge the phone from 0 to 70 per cent in 30 minutes. Also Read - OnePlus Nord N200 5G specs gets confirmed, price to be under $250: Report

However, it remains to be seen how different the tech is from the 30T fast charging seen on the original Nord, considering it had the same claims.

A bigger battery deserves an even better charger. So we made one. Warp Charge 30T Plus improves power transfer to bring Nord CE’s large 4500 mAh battery from 0 to 70% in just 30 minutes. Learn more – https://t.co/UMDC0LqdHk pic.twitter.com/rypx5sQCZR — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) June 8, 2021

The company, much like it has done in the past, has showcased how the upcoming phone will look in real life. The phone is seen in a Blue Void colour with an elongated pill-shaped rear camera setup that houses three snappers. There is an LED flash next to the camera bump. The difference is that the predecessor came with four cameras.

This time, the phone will feature a punch-hole display, which could incorporate a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The original Nord housed dual front cameras. It will also come with a 90Hz AMOLED display.

Recently, the company also confirmed that the phone will house a main 64-megapixel camera with AI capabilities. This is expected to be accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

It is also confirmed that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be slim and come with a thickness of 7.9mm. It is also expected to include a 3.5mm audio jack.

Blue Void. Curtain coated and wrapped in a matte texture, its finish leaves no fingerprints and reveals a fresh nuance from every angle. It’s literally like staring into a deep ocean. Hence the name. Learn more – https://t.co/UMDC0LqdHk pic.twitter.com/WCcIwE3XnN — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) June 8, 2021

Other details remain unknown. But a recent leak (courtesy, PriceBaba) suggests that the phone will come in three RAM/Storage options (6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 12GB/256GB) and two more colours, namely, Charcoal Ink and Silver in addition to the blue colour.

It is also expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chip to compete with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G and the Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G.

As for the price, we don’t have an official word. Although a recent leak suggests that it will start at Rs 22,999 and with an expected HDFC Bank offer, it could start at Rs 21,999.

That said, we need to wait for tomorrow’s event to get a better idea. Hence, stay tuned.