OnePlus Nord CE 5G confirmed by Amazon India, colours teased

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is happening, as Amazon India's "Notify Me" page accidentally reveals the name. Prior to this, the Nord CE 5G was just a figment of speculations and leaks, with no concrete data about these phones. The phone is expected to be revealed in the OnePlus Summer Launch event and is expected to be the most affordable OnePlus smartphone ever sold in India.

The Amazon teaser itself does not reveal the name of the product but once you subscribe to the "Notify Me" page, Amazon shows the subscription ticked for a OnePlus Nord CE 5G. Both OnePlus and Amazon have so far teased the gradient colour options that one can expect on the Nord CE 5G. There's one combo with the red-green-yellow mix while the other is expected to be a pink-blue-purple combo.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G name confirmed

The phone is expected to launch at the OnePlus Summer Launch event, the details of which are still kept undercover. This event is also expected to launch the OnePlus Nord 2 as the successor to the last year's model. While some information is known about the Nord 2, almost nothing is known about the Nord CE 5G.

The Nord 2 is expected to be based on the upcoming Realme X7 Max 5G, the details of which are already out on social media. The Nord 2 is expected to use the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip, which is a step up from the Snapdragon 765G chip of the previous model. This chip alone could drive prices of the Nord 2 upwards of Rs 30,000, given that this is MediaTek’s flagship chipset.

Previous speculations have also pointed out at a 120Hz AMOLED display and a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup. And of course, you can expect to see OnePlus’ OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 booting on the Nord 2.

Speculations have suggested that the Nord CE 5G is the successor to the Nord N10 from last year. Hence, this could be a phone that OnePlus can use to challenge the likes of affordable 5G smartphones such as the Moto G 5G, Xiaomi Mi 10i, and Realme X7 5G. The choice of processor is still unknown but our guesses are on a MediaTek Dimensity chip.