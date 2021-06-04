Another day, another OnePlus Nord CE 5G feature revealed. OnePlus is soon to launch the new Nord and is making sure that people are excited enough by dropping in its teasers. As a continuation of the same, OnePlus has now revealed details regarding the design and the cameras of the smartphone. Also Read - OnePlus TV U1S features revealed, expect seamless connectivity and more

This comes in addition to previous official hints that threw light on how the upcoming OnePlus phone. Here's how the device will look like.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G looks revealed

As per the OnePlus website, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will come with a vertically-placed camera setup, consisting of three rear snappers. While we were expecting a design similar to the OnePlus 9, it won’t be the case. The phone will look just like the original Nord that launched last year. Also Read - OnePlus Tag found in trademarks, could be an AirTag rival

As revealed previously, the phone will come with curved edges and feature a sleek and streamlined” chassis. But, it will differ from its predecessor; it is confirmed to have a thickness of 7.9mm. This is slimmer than the OnePlus Nord’s 8.2mm thickness. There will also be a 3.5mm audio jack.

The company has also revealed details on the Nord CE‘s cameras. The phone will come with a 64-megapixel main camera, which was rumoured previously too. It also reveals the presence of a punch-hole display (placed in the top left corner). The bezels are expected to be reduced to a great extent.

You definitely weren’t expecting 64 million pixels Learn more – https://t.co/UMDC0LqdHk pic.twitter.com/TdkdrTeueN — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) June 4, 2021

While there’s no word on the other cameras, there could be an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Much like the current OnePlus phones, the front camera is expected to be rated at 16-megapixel.

Other details aren’t officially revealed but a recent leak hinted at them too. The phone is expected to be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging, come with an AMOLED Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and get up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It is most likely to run OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 and feature an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is expected to be a mid-ranger and fall under Rs 25,000 to compete with rivals like the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G, Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G, and the upcoming iQOO Z3 5G.

The phone is set to release on June 10 along with the OnePlus TV UIS. Stay tuned until then to know all about the new OnePlus devices.