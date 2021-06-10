comscore OnePlus Nord CE 5G now official in India: Price, features and more
OnePlus Nord CE 5G makes its official entry as the second Nord in India: Price and more details

OnePlus Nord CE 5G is the successor to the original Nord that was launched in India last year. Here's all you need to know about it.

OnePlus, at its Summer Launch event, has finally introduced the highly-anticipated OnePlus Nord CE (Core Edition) 5G in India alongside the OnePlus TV U1S. The smartphone is a successor to the Nord that was launched last year as the company’s venture back into the mid-range price segment. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in India, HDFC Bank cashback offer and more revealed

The latest Nord is an amalgamation of all the trending features these days: 5G, high refresh rate, fast charging: you get it all. If you are excited too, keep on reading to know all about the new smartphone. Also Read - OnePlus 8 series getting OxygenOS 11.0.7.7 update in India: What's new for users?

OnePlus Nord CE is another affordable 5G phone

The smartphone resembles the original Nord in terms of design. It gets a pill-shaped rear camera setup arranged vertically. The difference is that the 2021 model gets three rear cameras and the 2020 one got four. There is a punch-hole display, which in the first Nord’s case was a pill-shaped one to house dual front cameras. Also Read - EXCLUSIVE: OnePlus executive hints at more affordable 5G phones coming to India later this year

The phone is also termed the sleekest with 7.9mm of thickness and a weight of 170 grams. This is certainly less than the 8.2mm thickness of the original Nord. It also comes with a 3.5mm audio jack. This wasn’t the case with the Nord that was launched last year in India. The Nord CE 5G comes in Blue Void, Charcoal Ink, and Silver Ray colours.

Nord CE 5G specs, features

Let’s talk specs! As confirmed previously, the phone comes with a Fluid AMOLED display, which supports a 90Hz refresh rate. It spans 6.43-inch and comes with a screen resolution of 2,400 x 1.080 pixels. The phone supports a pixel density of 410ppi, which is slightly more than the 408ppi pixel density of the Nord.

The second Nord in India is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chip, also seen on phones such as the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G and the Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G. It comes in three RAM/Storage options: 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 12GB/256GB. With this, OnePlus has decided to ditch the 64GB of storage option, which was introduced with the Nord specifically for India.

oneplus nord ce 5g official launch

The camera department has seen improvements. It now gets a 64-megapixel main camera with a 6P lens and EIS support. It comes with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens (EIS supported) and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The phone gets camera features such as an LED flash, 4K videos 30fps, a combination of PDAF and CAF, Super slow-motion videos, Nightscape mode, and more.

There is a 16-megapixel front camera with EIS support, which is a step down from the dual front cameras seen for the first time on a OnePlus phone last year.

The Nord CE is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T Plus fast charging that is claimed to reach from 0 to 70 per cent in just 30 minutes. It runs OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11.

Additional features include an in-display fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock. There are connectivity options such as Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth version 5.1, GPS, NFC, GLONASS, NaVIC, USB Type-C port, dual-SIM support, and more.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G price, availability, offers

This has always been the exciting part. Here goes. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is priced at Rs 22,999 for 6GB/128GB option, Rs 24,999 for 8GB/128GB, and Rs 27,999 for 12GB/256GB. It competes with the likes of the iQOO Z3 5G, the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G, and the Xiaomi Mi 10i.

The phone will be up for pre-orders on June 11 and will be available to buy in India, starting June 16 via the company’s website, Amazon India, and leading retail partners.

Those who pre-order will get gifts worth Rs 2,699. You can get a discount of Rs 1,000 on the use of HDFC Bank cards and EMI options.

Additionally, the first 2,000 people who have pre-ordered will get a free OnePlus Nord Handy Fanny Pack. There’s Rs 500 off for people buying the OnePlus Buds Z or the OnePlus Band.

  Published Date: June 10, 2021 7:48 PM IST

