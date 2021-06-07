OnePlus Nord CE 5G has been in the news for a while now. The company has released a number of teasers that have safely generated excitement amongst people. In addition to the official details, we now have a new leak that has made its entry, which hints at the possible price of the Nord CE. Also Read - Get OnePlus Nord CE 5G for free by participating in OnePlus Summer Lottery: Here’s how

The information comes from a leaked HDFC Bank document, which also throws light on its discount offers too. Here's how much it could be priced at.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G price leaked

As tipped by known leakster Mukul Sharma, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be priced at Rs 22,999. An HDFC Bank offer is also expected, which will bring down the price by Rs 1,000. This means that people will be able to buy the smartphone at Rs 21,999 on the use of HDFC Bank cards.

So yeah, OnePlus Nord CE 5G pricing has been leaked ahead of official launch.#OnePlus #OnePlusNordCE5G pic.twitter.com/qwyptLIGkZ — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) June 7, 2021

With this, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will compete with the likes of the recently launched Samsung Galaxy M42 5G and the Xiaomi Mi 10i that fall in the same price range.

However, it should be worth noting that this could be the starting price as the device is bound to come in multiple RAM/Storage options. We can expect the price to go up to Rs 25,000.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G features, specs

OnePlus has left a number of hints about the Nord CE 5G. As per the official teasers, the phone will come with a sleek design that will resemble that of the original Nord. There will be a pill-shaped camera setup that will house three rear cameras. The main camera will stand at 64-megapixel. The other two could be an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

However, the phone will be sleek with a thickness of 7.9mm, which is less than the Nord. The phone will also incorporate a 3.5m audio jack.

Upfront, there will be a punch-hole display spanning 6.43-inch. It is expected to be an AMOLED screen with support for a 90Hz refresh rate.

Other expected specs include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chip, up to 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and more.

Since a number of OnePlus Nord CE details still remain hidden, we need to wait until the launch event scheduled for June 10 to get a better idea. Hence, stay tuned for more details.