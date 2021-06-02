OnePlus Nord CE 5G is set to launch in India on June 10. This will be an India specific smartphone. The upcoming OnePlus smartphone is up for pre-orders on Amazon India website. OnePlus has confirmed that people who pre-order the phone will get rewards. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed several details such as slim body, 3.5mm headphone jack, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage and more.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G is soon to arrive in India. Before the official launch, which a few days from now, we have been seeing a number of official hints the company has been dropping, which throw light on how the phone will be like. As part of the same, a new teaser has surfaced that provide more details on the phone’s design. Also Read - 5 smartphones confirmed to launch in India in June 2021: OnePlus Nord CE, Poco M3 Pro, iQOO Z3 5G

This is in addition to the design glimpse at the design of the Nord CE 5G. Here’s what new details we have with us. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 5G top 5 features to look forward

OnePlus Nord CE 5G new details revealed

As per an official teaser via OnePlus’ Twitter handle, the Nord CE 5G is confirmed to get a slim body that will be only 7.9mm thick. This is slimmer than the original OnepLus Nord, which was launched last year with a thickness of 8.2mm. Also Read - Top smart TV under Rs 35,000 to stream Apple TV: Realme Smart TV 4K, Redmi TV X50 and more

The #OnePlusNordCE5G is cut in size. But still jacked Get notified – https://t.co/UMDC0LqdHk pic.twitter.com/thiX0QWSen — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) June 2, 2021

Additionally, the upcoming OnePlus phone will also feature a 3.5mm audio jack, which will prove beneficial for many who don’t own TWS or Bluetooth-enabled headphones. With this, the phone will be slim while sporting an audio jack.

All this is a part of a “sleek and streamlined” design that was revealed just yesterday.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G expected features, specs, price

While we don’t have concrete details, we have a fair amount of leaks with give us an idea. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is expected to come with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, much like last year’s Nord.

It is likely to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chip and come with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. On the camera front, it could feature a 64-megapixel primary camera, along with two other snappers. There could be a 16-megapixel front camera.

The phone could come with 65W fast charging, run Android 11 with OxygenOS on top, and support an in-display fingerprint scanner.

While its price remains unknown, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G could be a mid-ranger and fall under Rs 25,000 to compete with the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G and the Xiaomi Mi 10i.