comscore OnePlus Nord CE 5G to get Snapdragon 750G, 64MP cameras and more
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • OnePlus Nord CE 5G to come with Snapdragon 750G chip, 64MP cameras and more
News

OnePlus Nord CE 5G to come with Snapdragon 750G chip, 64MP cameras and more

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord CE 5G is scheduled to launch in India on June 10 along with a new smart TV by the company.

oneplus nord ce 5g

Image: Amazon India

OnePlus Nord is soon to get a successor in India in the form of the Nord CE 5G. The smartphone will officially launch on June 10, prior to which we are seeing a number of details regarding it popping up. Also Read - OnePlus TV U1S price, specifications leaked ahead of June 10 launch

In addition, a new detail has surfaced that throws light on the possible chip the phone could get. Here’s all we know so far. Also Read - After OnePlus, Realme considers switching to ColorOS from Oppo for its smartphones

OnePlus Nord CE 5G more details leaked

As per a report by Android Central, the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 5G is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G. This is the same chip we have seen on the most recent Samsung Galaxy M42 5G and the Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G. Also Read - OnePlus Nord new OxygenOS update released: Bug fixes, security patch and more

With this, we can expect the phone to be an upper budget phone and fall under Rs 25,000. There are chances it could be priced lower than the original Nord that was launched in India last year.

OnePlus Nord 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 5G

Representative Image of OnePlus Nord

It is also suggested that the phone will come with a 64-megapixel main rear camera along with two more cameras at the back. However, we don’t about the other two snappers. The front camera could be rated at 16-megapixel, much like the OnePlus phones we have been seeing for a while now.

Additionally, the Nord CE 5G could feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. An AMOLED screen feels like a considerate addition.

Other OnePlus Nord CE 5G details

While other details regarding the phone are still under the wraps, we have a few confirmed details. It is confirmed that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G (where CE stands for Core Edition) will be made available via Amazon India. A ‘Notify Me’ page is already live. It will be up for pre-orders on June 11, following which the sale will commence on June 16.

The phone is expected to launch alongside the OnePlus TV U1S and another Nord phone, which is speculated to be called the Nord N200. But, we don’t have many details on it.

The phone is scheduled to launch on June 10 in India as part of a global event. To get a better idea on the phone, stay tuned to this space.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 28, 2021 4:51 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

OnePlus TV U1S specs and price leaked: Here's what to expect
News
OnePlus TV U1S specs and price leaked: Here's what to expect
OnePlus Nord CE 5G to get Snapdragon 750G chip, 64MP cameras and more

News

OnePlus Nord CE 5G to get Snapdragon 750G chip, 64MP cameras and more

Twitter Blue confirmed for iOS, base subscription plans to be priced under Rs 200

News

Twitter Blue confirmed for iOS, base subscription plans to be priced under Rs 200

Battlegrounds Mobile India will get this PUBG Mobile-like feature, new teaser reveals

Gaming

Battlegrounds Mobile India will get this PUBG Mobile-like feature, new teaser reveals

All iPhone 13 models to get sensor-shift stabilisation for improved camera performance

News

All iPhone 13 models to get sensor-shift stabilisation for improved camera performance

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

OnePlus TV U1S specs and price leaked: Here's what to expect

OnePlus Nord CE 5G to get Snapdragon 750G chip, 64MP cameras and more

Twitter Blue confirmed for iOS, base subscription plans to be priced under Rs 200

All iPhone 13 models to get sensor-shift stabilisation for improved camera performance

After OnePlus, Realme considers switching to ColorOS for its smartphones

OnePlus Nord CE India launch on June 10: 5 things confirmed about the upcoming Nord

Twitter vs Indian government fight over new IT rules: 5 key developments in 24 hours

How To Block/Remove Ads From Your Smartphone With One Click!

Apple WWDC 2021 event expectations: iOS 15, Pro Macs, and some more

WhatsApp chats are end-to-end encrypted: What does it mean for users?

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus TV U1S specs and price leaked: Here's what to expect

News

OnePlus TV U1S specs and price leaked: Here's what to expect
OnePlus Nord CE 5G to get Snapdragon 750G chip, 64MP cameras and more

News

OnePlus Nord CE 5G to get Snapdragon 750G chip, 64MP cameras and more
After OnePlus, Realme considers switching to ColorOS for its smartphones

Mobiles

After OnePlus, Realme considers switching to ColorOS for its smartphones
OnePlus Nord new OxygenOS update released: Bug fixes, security patch

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord new OxygenOS update released: Bug fixes, security patch
OnePlus 8, 8T phones get new OxygenOS update: Here's what's new

News

OnePlus 8, 8T phones get new OxygenOS update: Here's what's new

हिंदी समाचार

IT Rules 2021: OTT प्लेटफॉर्म्स और न्यूज पोर्टल्स को मिला 15 दिन का समय, देनी होगी नए नियमों के अनुपालन की जानकारी

POCO F3 GT जल्द होगा भारत में लॉन्च, जानिए क्या होंगे फीचर्स

Battlegrounds Mobile India के लॉन्च से पहले ये 5 बातें आपको जरूर जाननी चाहिए

Vodafone Idea और Reliance Jio में से किसके 555 रुपये के प्लान में मिलती हैं अधिक सुविधाएं और कौन सा है बेहतर, जानें

Twitter को भारत सरकार का कड़ा जवाब, कहा हर हाल में मानना होगा नियम

Latest Videos

Redmi Watch Review: A good contender against Realme Watch, Amazfit Bip U

Reviews

Redmi Watch Review: A good contender against Realme Watch, Amazfit Bip U
How To Block/Remove Ads From Your Smartphone With One Click!

Features

How To Block/Remove Ads From Your Smartphone With One Click!
Top 5 Android 12 Beta features: This is an Android we cannot wait for

Features

Top 5 Android 12 Beta features: This is an Android we cannot wait for
iQOO 7 Legend vs OnePlus 9R: Comparison after real-world usage, which one to buy

Reviews

iQOO 7 Legend vs OnePlus 9R: Comparison after real-world usage, which one to buy

News

OnePlus TV U1S specs and price leaked: Here's what to expect
News
OnePlus TV U1S specs and price leaked: Here's what to expect
OnePlus Nord CE 5G to get Snapdragon 750G chip, 64MP cameras and more

News

OnePlus Nord CE 5G to get Snapdragon 750G chip, 64MP cameras and more
Twitter Blue confirmed for iOS, base subscription plans to be priced under Rs 200

News

Twitter Blue confirmed for iOS, base subscription plans to be priced under Rs 200
All iPhone 13 models to get sensor-shift stabilisation for improved camera performance

News

All iPhone 13 models to get sensor-shift stabilisation for improved camera performance
After OnePlus, Realme considers switching to ColorOS for its smartphones

Mobiles

After OnePlus, Realme considers switching to ColorOS for its smartphones

new arrivals in india

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Best Sellers