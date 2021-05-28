OnePlus Nord is soon to get a successor in India in the form of the Nord CE 5G. The smartphone will officially launch on June 10, prior to which we are seeing a number of details regarding it popping up. Also Read - OnePlus TV U1S price, specifications leaked ahead of June 10 launch

In addition, a new detail has surfaced that throws light on the possible chip the phone could get. Here’s all we know so far. Also Read - After OnePlus, Realme considers switching to ColorOS from Oppo for its smartphones

OnePlus Nord CE 5G more details leaked

As per a report by Android Central, the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 5G is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G. This is the same chip we have seen on the most recent Samsung Galaxy M42 5G and the Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G. Also Read - OnePlus Nord new OxygenOS update released: Bug fixes, security patch and more

With this, we can expect the phone to be an upper budget phone and fall under Rs 25,000. There are chances it could be priced lower than the original Nord that was launched in India last year.

It is also suggested that the phone will come with a 64-megapixel main rear camera along with two more cameras at the back. However, we don’t about the other two snappers. The front camera could be rated at 16-megapixel, much like the OnePlus phones we have been seeing for a while now.

Additionally, the Nord CE 5G could feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. An AMOLED screen feels like a considerate addition.

Other OnePlus Nord CE 5G details

While other details regarding the phone are still under the wraps, we have a few confirmed details. It is confirmed that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G (where CE stands for Core Edition) will be made available via Amazon India. A ‘Notify Me’ page is already live. It will be up for pre-orders on June 11, following which the sale will commence on June 16.

The phone is expected to launch alongside the OnePlus TV U1S and another Nord phone, which is speculated to be called the Nord N200. But, we don’t have many details on it.

The phone is scheduled to launch on June 10 in India as part of a global event. To get a better idea on the phone, stay tuned to this space.