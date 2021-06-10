comscore OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus TV U1S launch in India today: Event time, how to watch the event
OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus TV U1S launch in India today: Event time, how to watch the event

OnePlus Summer Launch event 2021 is set for tonight. At the event, OnePlus will launch OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone and OnePlus TV U1S series. Here's when and how you can watch the launch event tonight..

Image: OnePlus

OnePlus is all set host its Summer Launch event today at 7PM IST. At the OnePlus Summer Event 2021, the company will launch two new products including an affordable 5G smartphone dubbed the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. The second product at will launch at the event will be a smart TV series aka OnePlus TV U1S, which again is going to be affordable. Also Read - Amazon School from Home store live in India: What's new

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G India launch event will begin at 7PM IST and you can watch the launch event online. To watch the OnePlus Summer Launch event 2021, you can either head to OnePlus YouTube channel or the company’s social media platforms such as Twitter. OnePlus is set to update the livestream link, we will add the link to the story once the company makes it official. Also Read - OnePlus Nord gets discontinued in India ahead of OnePlus Nord CE 5G launch

Also Read - OnePlus 8T gets another price cut in India: Here's how it is priced at and if its a good deal

OnePlus Nord CE 5G specifications

A lot have been revealed about the upcoming OnePlus Nord smartphone ahead of the official release but not so much about the OnePlus TV. The company has confirmed that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone will come packed with a sleek design, 64-megapixel triple rear camera system, 4500mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging support out-of-the-box.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in India

The price of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G hasn’t been official confirmed yet but leaks have revealed the tentative pricing. As per a leak circulating on the internet, the upcoming OnePlus Nord will start a price of Rs 22,999 in India for the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The same leak also reveals that the smartphone manufacturer will offer a Rs 1000 discount that will bring down the price of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G to Rs 21,999. This could be a limited period offer only. The company has already confirmed to host the OnePlus Nord CE 5G open sale on June 16 on Amazon and OnePlus India website.

OnePlus TV U1S series price in India

Another leak has revealed the price of the upcoming OnePlus TV series. It has been revealed that the OnePlus TV U1S will come in three models including 50-inch (priced under Rs 39,999), 55-inch (priced under Rs 49,999) and 65-inch (priced under Rs 59,999). The exact pricing of both products will be announced at the event tonight.

  • Published Date: June 10, 2021 8:48 AM IST
  • Updated Date: June 10, 2021 8:55 AM IST

