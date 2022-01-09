OnePlus Nord CE allegedly explodes again, user claims “I could have died”

OnePlus is in trouble again. Of late, the company has been in the limelight for all the wrong reasons, especially for its Nord series. In the recent past, there have been several incidents of the OnePlus Nord 2 exploding while in use. Now, it’s the OnePlus Nord CE, which has allegedly exploded while the user “pulled it out of the pocket”. Dushyant Goswami purchased the OnePlus Nord CE around six months ago. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro launch is just few days away, and OnePlus can't stop talking about it

Goswami took to social media platforms such as Twitter and LinkedIn to report the incident. The posts have been taken down now and the user claims that OnePlus has team has promised to send him a new unit. “Thank You Everyone for the support. Yesterday at 8 pm Oneplus team called me and promised me that they will send a new unit by Tuesday,” the Twitter post (now deleted) mentioned. Also Read - Pete Lau confirms OnePlus 10 Pro specifications, and they look quite interesting

The company has not released any official statement on the incident or the reason behind the explosion. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro specifications leaked following design reveal: Take a look

Reporting the incident on Twitter (post removed), Goswami stated, “I own phone from very popular brand ONEPLUS,which promises best quality. My phone is only 6 months old & it literally blasted yesterday, while i just pulled it out from pocket. Its not only bad but fatal. Is brand gonna answerable 4 the accident?”

Along with the post, Goswami shared photos of his burnt OnePlus Nord CE, which looked completely damaged from the front as well as the back. The battery, display, and camera were totally damaged.

This isn’t the first time that we are hearing about the OnePlus Nord phone blast. Earlier, several users in India and abroad have reported about OnePlus Nord 2 blast. The company so far hasn’t revealed specific details on why these blasts are happening.

Notably, this is also the first time that the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has promised the offer a new unit in exchange for an exploded phone.