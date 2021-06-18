OnePlus Nord CE gets first software update: What’s new, how to download

OnePlus Nord CE launched in India earlier this month with a price starting at Rs 22,999. The smartphone is available on open sale in the country starting June 16. You can head to OnePlus.in, Amazon.in or offline stores to buy the new 5G smartphone. Within just a few days of the release, OnePlus Nord CE gets its first software update. Also Read - OnePlus - Oppo integration: What this partnership means for smartphone users?

The new OxygenOS update brings lots improvements and the latest security patch of the OnePlus Nord CE. The OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 software update resolves a few issues related to the front camera, screen and more. Also Read - Best wearable gift ideas under Rs 5,000 for Father's Day 2021

The new OxygenOS software update improves the accuracy of screen colour and also resolves known issues and improves stability. The new software update for OnePlus Nord CE also improves the portrait photography of the front. Also Read - OnePlus Nord N200 is the cheapest 5G phone from the company, price stands under Rs 20,000

Additionally, the new OxygenOs software update brings Android security patch for the month of May 2021. It should be noted that the software update is being release in a phased manner. This means users who have not received the OTA update will get it in the days to come.

To install the software update on your OnePlus Nord CE, you will need to head over to the Settings menu and then to the software update option there.

Few things to keep in mind before installing the update:

-Connect your phone to a stable network, preferably to a good WiFi connection and not mobile data.

-Ensure to backup all your data before installing the software update.

OnePlus Nord CE is available on open sale in India since June 16. The smartphone comes in three variants including – 6GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 22,999, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 24,999 and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage at Rs 27,999. Additionally, as a part of the launch offer, HDFC Bank credit card users will get Rs 1,000 instant discount. The phone comes in two colour options: charcoal ink and blue void.