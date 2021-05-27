Earlier in the day, we chanced upon Amazon’s accidental confirmation of the Nord CE 5G nomenclature. Now, we have a launch date for the same. OnePlus’ Pete Lau has confirmed to several media houses that the Nord CE 5G is real and will launch on June 10 at the OnePlus Summer Launch event. It will accompany a few new TVs as well as true wireless earbuds, says the company. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 5G confirmed by Amazon India “Notify Me” page, colours teased

Based on the reports, it seems that the Nord CE is the only phone that OnePlus will launch under the Nord series this year. The rumoured Nord 2 seems to be missing the Indian market at the launch. Additionally, it will also launch a new OnePlus TV model under the U series, the details of which haven't been shared yet.

OnePlus Nord CE is launching on June 10

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is expected to be the latest offering under the Nord series in India. Unlike last year's Nord, the Nord CE is expected to be an affordable smartphone this time. Rumours have suggested the presence of a Snapdragon 700 series chip, a 6.4-inch display, a 48-megapixel main rear camera, and at least 6GB of RAM.

Many have also suggested that the Nord CE is essentially a reworked version of the 2020 Nord presented in a new avatar. This is something that OnePlus has done recently in the form of the OnePlus 9R, which itself was a reskinned OnePlus 8T from late 2020.

While it indeed sounds weird for OnePlus to skip the Nord 2 for India, the company proudly says that the Nord had given them a 200 percent growth YoY ever since its launch in July 2020. Lau says that the Nord CE will be “focused on delivering the core excellent features needed in a device while also bringing the signature Nord experience to users”.

What this hints at is OnePlus slowly sliding into the more affordable smartphone space to keep itself afloat. The company’s flagship OnePlus 9 series has become increasingly expensive, with the “truly new” OnePlus 9 5G starts at Rs 50,000. With the pandemic wreaking havoc financially, consumers are willing to spend less on new phones and the Nord CE could be that option for winnable OnePlus buyers.