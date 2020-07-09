OnePlus Nord: Company shares new information about phone in a meme

OnePlus is gradually revealing more details about the upcoming phone. The company has already confirmed that the OnePlus Nord will launch on July 21 and will offer a Snapdragon 765G 5G chipset. It has now shared new information about the phone in a meme. The OnePlus Nord will arrive with an AMOLED display. The brand is saying making affordable OnePlus phone is a challenge, but this doesn’t mean they will compromise on display.

The Amazon India listing says the OnePlus Nord will have a fluid and vivid screen. While the listing didn’t mention refresh rate, the handset is expected to offer 90Hz display as offering high refresh rate display is a trend these days. It even reveals that the new OnePlus phone will have a flagship camera with support for OIS. Rumors are rife that the setup will include a 48-megapixel main camera sensor.

Besides, the listing of OnePlus Nord on Amazon India website reveals that early-birds will get benefits worth Rs 5,000. If you are interested in pre-ordering the OnePlus Nord, then you will be able to pre-book it on Amazon.in from 15 July 2020. But, for this, customers will have to pay just Rs 499. The company says that upon pre-ordering, one will receive a surprise gift box containing limited-edition merchandise from OnePlus. The brand also said that if these users purchase it, then they will also get a second gift box too. This will contain OnePlus Bullets Wireless V1 and a phone cover.

Notably, pre-order customers will have to complete the purchase of the device by August 31 to avail the second gift. Users can click Notify me on Amazon.in to stay updated. While the rest of the details and specifications are under wraps, OnePlus is soon expected to share more about Nord ahead of July 21 launch. The OnePlus Nord price in India is expected to be around Rs 25,000. The company is rumored to launch the handset in Black, Gray, Blue, and OnePlus 8-like Glacial Green color options.