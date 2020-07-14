OnePlus Nord, the next affordable smartphone from the company, will launch in India on July 21. Ahead of the launch, the company has already started teasing some of the key features of the smartphone. While we have seen the design, there is new information about the device. The smartphone will come equipped with an ultrawide selfie camera. This would mean that you don’t need to carry a selfie stick around with the device. Also Read - Top 5 phones to launch in India in July: Realme C11, OnePlus Nord, Asus ROG Phone 3 and more

OnePlus Nord: Key features revealed

On Instagram, OnePlus has officially confirmed that Nord will sport a dual selfie camera setup. While it is rumored that the main shooter will be a 32-megapixel camera, the second unit is said to use a 105-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens. The teaser posted by the company clearly aims to kill the selfie camera stick. The leaked specifications for the smartphone hint at this ultra wide-angle selfie camera to use an 8-megapixel sensor. Also Read - OnePlus Nord AR launch invitations not free: Check India price and its sale details

The OnePlus Nord seems to have a pill-shaped dual selfie camera setup with a 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel camera. On the back, there will be a quad camera setup. This will feature a 48-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilization. It will be paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide, a 2-megapixel macro and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. All the information will be officially confirmed on July 21 but for now, OnePlus seems to slowly but steadily reveal key specifications. Also Read - OnePlus Nord full specifications leak ahead of July 21 launch: 6.44-inch display, 12GB RAM and more

After the launch of OnePlus X in 2015, OnePlus decided to move away from the premium affordable price segment. The OnePlus Nord will mark the entry of the brand into this segment once again. This time around, OnePlus does not want to risk the opportunity. OnePlus is promising premium experience with Snapdragon 765G SoC. This enables flagship gaming experience and 5G support in the premium mid-range price segment. With OnePlus 8 starting at Rs 41,999, the OnePlus Nord is expected to be in the Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000 price segment.

Story Timeline