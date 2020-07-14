comscore OnePlus Nord confirmed to feature 105-degree ultrawide selfie camera
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus Nord confirmed to feature selfie camera with 105-degree ultra wide-angle lens
News

OnePlus Nord confirmed to feature selfie camera with 105-degree ultra wide-angle lens

News

OnePlus Nord will be launched in India on July 21. Ahead of the launch, the company has confirmed key specifications including Snapdragon 765G SoC.

  • Published: July 14, 2020 9:57 AM IST
OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord, the next affordable smartphone from the company, will launch in India on July 21. Ahead of the launch, the company has already started teasing some of the key features of the smartphone. While we have seen the design, there is new information about the device. The smartphone will come equipped with an ultrawide selfie camera. This would mean that you don’t need to carry a selfie stick around with the device. Also Read - Top 5 phones to launch in India in July: Realme C11, OnePlus Nord, Asus ROG Phone 3 and more

OnePlus Nord: Key features revealed

On Instagram, OnePlus has officially confirmed that Nord will sport a dual selfie camera setup. While it is rumored that the main shooter will be a 32-megapixel camera, the second unit is said to use a 105-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens. The teaser posted by the company clearly aims to kill the selfie camera stick. The leaked specifications for the smartphone hint at this ultra wide-angle selfie camera to use an 8-megapixel sensor. Also Read - OnePlus Nord AR launch invitations not free: Check India price and its sale details

The OnePlus Nord seems to have a pill-shaped dual selfie camera setup with a 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel camera. On the back, there will be a quad camera setup. This will feature a 48-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilization. It will be paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide, a 2-megapixel macro and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. All the information will be officially confirmed on July 21 but for now, OnePlus seems to slowly but steadily reveal key specifications. Also Read - OnePlus Nord full specifications leak ahead of July 21 launch: 6.44-inch display, 12GB RAM and more

Huami Amazfit BIP S Review: Budget smartwatch that brings more substance than style

Also Read

Huami Amazfit BIP S Review: Budget smartwatch that brings more substance than style

After the launch of OnePlus X in 2015, OnePlus decided to move away from the premium affordable price segment. The OnePlus Nord will mark the entry of the brand into this segment once again. This time around, OnePlus does not want to risk the opportunity. OnePlus is promising premium experience with Snapdragon 765G SoC. This enables flagship gaming experience and 5G support in the premium mid-range price segment. With OnePlus 8 starting at Rs 41,999, the OnePlus Nord is expected to be in the Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000 price segment.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 14, 2020 9:57 AM IST

You Might be Interested

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8

44999

OxygenOS based on Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Rear camera has 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sony IMX586 Sensor with f/1.75 along with 2 Megapixels of f/2.4 Macro Lens, 16 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens.

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Indian govt asks court to deny appeal request for blocked Chinese apps
News
Indian govt asks court to deny appeal request for blocked Chinese apps

Most Popular

Sony WF-XB700 TWS review

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review: Best Windows tablet

Poco M2 Pro Review

Realme X3 SuperZoom review

Wings Powerpods review: True wireless earbuds with power bank

Indian govt asks court to deny appeal request for blocked Chinese apps

Vivo TWS Neo launch teased ahead of launch on July 16

Apple could launch its AR glasses soon

Honor 20i update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

Google for India: Internet giant to invest $10 billion in India; everything we know

Can UV light kill germs and secure your home?

Dell says XPS 17 has a market among creators; hints at India launch

Ericsson Mobility Report says India will have 18 million 5G users by 2025

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt

Related Topics

Related Stories

List of smartphones with punch-hole camera design

Top Products

List of smartphones with punch-hole camera design
Vivo TWS Neo launch teased ahead of launch on July 16

News

Vivo TWS Neo launch teased ahead of launch on July 16
Best Camera Phone under 40000

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 40000
List of Smartphones Made in India

Top Products

List of Smartphones Made in India
Best Phone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

Top Products

Best Phone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

हिंदी समाचार

Realme C11 आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Features

5 कैमरे, 5020mAh बैटरी और Snapdragon 720G SoC वाले Redmi Note 9 Pro की सेल आज, जानें आकर्षक ऑफर्स

4GB रैम+128GB स्टोरेज, 5 कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी वाले Realme Narzo 10 की सेल आज Flipkart पर, जानें कीमत

Nokia 2.4 स्मार्टफोन हुआ स्पॉट! कम कीमत वाले इस फोन में होंगे ये फीचर्स

10 हजार रुपये के बजट में 5 कैमरे वाला यह दमदार स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए खास बातें

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Camera Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Camera Review
Nokia 5310 Review

Reviews

Nokia 5310 Review
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review

Reviews

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review
Poco M2 Pro Camera Review: Quad camera setup done right

Reviews

Poco M2 Pro Camera Review: Quad camera setup done right

News

Indian govt asks court to deny appeal request for blocked Chinese apps
News
Indian govt asks court to deny appeal request for blocked Chinese apps
Vivo TWS Neo launch teased ahead of launch on July 16

News

Vivo TWS Neo launch teased ahead of launch on July 16
Apple could launch its AR glasses soon

News

Apple could launch its AR glasses soon
Honor 20i update rolling out with June 2020 security patch

News

Honor 20i update rolling out with June 2020 security patch
Google for India: Internet giant to invest $10 billion in India; everything we know

News

Google for India: Internet giant to invest $10 billion in India; everything we know

new arrivals in india

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers