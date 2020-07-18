OnePlus has just shared some more details regarding its much-hyped and awaited mid-range smartphone, the OnePlus Nord. The company shared some information behind the quality and design of the smartphone to generate more interest and hype. This new batch of information comes just hours after it shared some details around the camera setup on the device. In addition, we have also seen OnePlus talk about the steps it took to make the smartphone experience smoother. Beyond the official information, we also spotted the Indian variant of the device on the benchmarking website Geekbench. Let’s check out the latest info including the Geekbench listing for the OnePlus Nord here. Also Read - OnePlus Nord to feature 90Hz display, 12GB RAM, Google Phone app, and more

OnePlus Nord design and Geekbench listing; details

First up, let’s talk about the design of the upcoming smartphone. The company emphasized the work it has done on the design of the smartphone including the quality. It highlighted the focus on quality regardless of the fact that it was a “more affordable product line”. OnePlus claimed that the affordable part did not affect the design and manufacturing aspects of the upcoming design. The attention on these sections ensures that the device is will appear as a “lower-end” smartphone. OnePlus staff member and Chief Designer for the Nord, Hope L also shared details around the color options. Hope noted that the device will be available in two colors including the “Gray Onyx” and the “Blue Marble”. Also Read - OnePlus Nord full camera details officially confirmed by the company

In fact, the company also outlined its effort to get the right share of the Blue for the second color. OnePlus “adjusted the shade of blue 60 times” before getting to the final color. It noted that one color adjustment took “up to three days” after the work from the designer and the supplier. The company wanted the colors to reflect the “natural world and humanistic attributes”. Also Read - OnePlus Nord confirmed to feature Snapdragon 765G with 5G support; next pre-order on July 8

Moving to the Geekbench listing, the Indian variant comes with the model number “OnePlus AC2001”. This is the same model that made its way to the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) website sometime back. The listing is in line with the announcements while showcasing Snapdragon 765G SoC, and 12GB RAM. Nord listing also features Android 10-based OxygenOS as per the expectations. The device scored 613 in the single-core test and 1,850 in the multi-core test.

