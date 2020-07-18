comscore OnePlus Nord design details out with two color options | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus Nord design details out with two color options; Indian version spotted on Geekbench
News

OnePlus Nord design details out with two color options; Indian version spotted on Geekbench

News

This new batch of information comes just hours after OnePlus shared some details around the camera setup on the device. Let’s check out the latest info including the Geekbench listing for the OnePlus Nord here.

  • Published: July 18, 2020 4:58 PM IST
OnePlus Nord Design

OnePlus has just shared some more details regarding its much-hyped and awaited mid-range smartphone, the OnePlus Nord. The company shared some information behind the quality and design of the smartphone to generate more interest and hype. This new batch of information comes just hours after it shared some details around the camera setup on the device. In addition, we have also seen OnePlus talk about the steps it took to make the smartphone experience smoother. Beyond the official information, we also spotted the Indian variant of the device on the benchmarking website Geekbench. Let’s check out the latest info including the Geekbench listing for the OnePlus Nord here. Also Read - OnePlus Nord to feature 90Hz display, 12GB RAM, Google Phone app, and more

OnePlus Nord design and Geekbench listing; details

First up, let’s talk about the design of the upcoming smartphone. The company emphasized the work it has done on the design of the smartphone including the quality. It highlighted the focus on quality regardless of the fact that it was a “more affordable product line”. OnePlus claimed that the affordable part did not affect the design and manufacturing aspects of the upcoming design. The attention on these sections ensures that the device is will appear as a “lower-end” smartphone. OnePlus staff member and Chief Designer for the Nord, Hope L also shared details around the color options. Hope noted that the device will be available in two colors including the “Gray Onyx” and the “Blue Marble”. Also Read - OnePlus Nord full camera details officially confirmed by the company

Watch: BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India – Zoom Video Communications

In fact, the company also outlined its effort to get the right share of the Blue for the second color. OnePlus “adjusted the shade of blue 60 times” before getting to the final color. It noted that one color adjustment took “up to three days” after the work from the designer and the supplier. The company wanted the colors to reflect the “natural world and humanistic attributes”. Also Read - OnePlus Nord confirmed to feature Snapdragon 765G with 5G support; next pre-order on July 8

OnePlus Nord to feature 90Hz display, 12GB RAM, Google Phone app, and more

Also Read

OnePlus Nord to feature 90Hz display, 12GB RAM, Google Phone app, and more

Moving to the Geekbench listing, the Indian variant comes with the model number “OnePlus AC2001”. This is the same model that made its way to the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) website sometime back. The listing is in line with the announcements while showcasing Snapdragon 765G SoC, and 12GB RAM. Nord listing also features Android 10-based OxygenOS as per the expectations. The device scored 613 in the single-core test and 1,850 in the multi-core test.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 18, 2020 4:58 PM IST

You Might be Interested

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

OnePlus Nord design details out with two color options; spotted on Geekbench
News
OnePlus Nord design details out with two color options; spotted on Geekbench
Nubia chief teases Red Magic 5S, could launch soon

News

Nubia chief teases Red Magic 5S, could launch soon

Honor ViewPad 6, ViewPad X6 Android tablet launched: Check details

News

Honor ViewPad 6, ViewPad X6 Android tablet launched: Check details

Xiaomi, Realme smartphone shipment falls in India for Q2 2020

News

Xiaomi, Realme smartphone shipment falls in India for Q2 2020

Apple Days set to kick off from midnight on Amazon India; deals on iPhone 11, MacBook

Deals

Apple Days set to kick off from midnight on Amazon India; deals on iPhone 11, MacBook

Most Popular

Vivo X50 Pro Review

Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review

Realme C11 First Impressions

Sony WF-XB700 TWS review

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review: Best Windows tablet

OnePlus Nord design details out with two color options; spotted on Geekbench

Nubia chief teases Red Magic 5S, could launch soon

Honor ViewPad 6, ViewPad X6 Android tablet launched: Check details

Xiaomi, Realme smartphone shipment falls in India for Q2 2020

TSMC to manufacture Apple Silicon processors for Mac ARMs: Report

Hammer says it lost Rs 1.2 crore in revenue during April lockdown

Canon India executive C Sukumaran talks about EOS R5, R6, and more

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom

Can UV light kill germs and secure your home?

Dell says XPS 17 has a market among creators; hints at India launch

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord design details out with two color options; spotted on Geekbench

News

OnePlus Nord design details out with two color options; spotted on Geekbench
OnePlus Nord to feature 90Hz display, 12GB RAM, and more

News

OnePlus Nord to feature 90Hz display, 12GB RAM, and more
OnePlus 8 Camera Review : डे-लाइट में बेहतर तो लो-लाइट में डिसेंट है परफॉर्मेंस

रिव्यू

OnePlus 8 Camera Review : डे-लाइट में बेहतर तो लो-लाइट में डिसेंट है परफॉर्मेंस
Best Phone with Big Screen in India

Top Products

Best Phone with Big Screen in India
Best Mobile with Pop-Up Camera in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile with Pop-Up Camera in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus Nord में होगी 90Hz डिस्प्ले, 12GB RAM और Google Phone एप, 21 July को होगा लॉन्च

OnePlus Nord के बैक में होंगे 4 कैमरा और 2 सेल्फी कैमरा, कंपनी ने किया कंफर्म

Samsung Galaxy M51 फोन Bluetooth SIG पर मॉडल नंबर SM-M515F के साथ स्पॉट, 7 हजार mAh की होगी बैटरी

Best Daily 1.5GB Data Plans July : जानें जियो, एयरटेल या वोडाफोन किसका प्लान है सबसे बेस्ट

Aarogya Setu दुनिया की सबसे ज्यादा डाउनलोड की जाने वाली COVID-19 ट्रेसिंग ऐप

Latest Videos

Reliance AGM, Jio-Qualcomm deal, Vivo X50 series and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Reliance AGM, Jio-Qualcomm deal, Vivo X50 series and more: Weekly News Roundup
Vivo X50 Pro Camera Review: An all-round performer

Reviews

Vivo X50 Pro Camera Review: An all-round performer
Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review: Inexpensive and accessible

Reviews

Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review: Inexpensive and accessible
OnePlus 8 Camera Review

Reviews

OnePlus 8 Camera Review

News

OnePlus Nord design details out with two color options; spotted on Geekbench
News
OnePlus Nord design details out with two color options; spotted on Geekbench
Nubia chief teases Red Magic 5S, could launch soon

News

Nubia chief teases Red Magic 5S, could launch soon
Honor ViewPad 6, ViewPad X6 Android tablet launched: Check details

News

Honor ViewPad 6, ViewPad X6 Android tablet launched: Check details
Xiaomi, Realme smartphone shipment falls in India for Q2 2020

News

Xiaomi, Realme smartphone shipment falls in India for Q2 2020
TSMC to manufacture Apple Silicon processors for Mac ARMs: Report

News

TSMC to manufacture Apple Silicon processors for Mac ARMs: Report

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers