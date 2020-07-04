OnePlus Nord design teased, hardware details shared

OnePlus has teased the design of the Nord smartphone this week. The company has been busy building up the hype for the upcoming product. It has already confirmed that India will be one of the first markets to get the device. And with its listing on Amazon now available, we get a closer look at the OnePlus Nord smartphone. Also Read - OnePlus TV U and Y series launched in India, price starts at Rs 12,999

The company has already started taking pre-orders for the device, which is likely to debut in the coming weeks. As you can see below, the listing for Nord on Amazon shows us the design of the rear panel of the phone. The back of the phone gets a glass body panel, with the triple rear cameras placed at the top left. Also Read - OnePlus Nord confirmed to feature Snapdragon 765G with 5G support; next pre-order on July 8

The design is identical to the leaks of the OnePlus 8 Lite which we’ve been seeing for months.

OnePlus Nord expected specifications

In all likelihood, the phone will come with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display but with a double punch hole camera on the front. OnePlus has talked about its ‘New Beginnings’ with the Nord series. And we’re excited to how much the phone costs in the market.

OnePlus Nord will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mobile platform. This means the Nord will be one of the first devices in the market to offer 5G support in the mid-range segment. The leaks so far indicate that smartphone will feature a 6.55-inch OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The octa-core Snapdragon 765G processor could be paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

It might use a 48-megapixel main camera along with a 16-megapixel wide-angle camera. Pei further explained that OnePlus Nord will stand out for its camera, user experience and the quality. And the new design tease pretty much confirms his claims.

