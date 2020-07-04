comscore OnePlus Nord design teased, hardware details shared | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus Nord design teased, hardware details shared
News

OnePlus Nord design teased, hardware details shared

News

OnePlus has teased the design of the Nord smartphone this week. The company has been busy building up the hype for the upcoming product. It has already confirmed that India will be one of the first ma

  • Published: July 4, 2020 2:16 PM IST
OnePlus Nord Documentary Episode 1

OnePlus has teased the design of the Nord smartphone this week. The company has been busy building up the hype for the upcoming product. It has already confirmed that India will be one of the first markets to get the device. And with its listing on Amazon now available, we get a closer look at the OnePlus Nord smartphone. Also Read - OnePlus TV U and Y series launched in India, price starts at Rs 12,999

The company has already started taking pre-orders for the device, which is likely to debut in the coming weeks. As you can see below, the listing for Nord on Amazon shows us the design of the rear panel of the phone. The back of the phone gets a glass body panel, with the triple rear cameras placed at the top left. Also Read - OnePlus Nord confirmed to feature Snapdragon 765G with 5G support; next pre-order on July 8

Also Read - OnePlus 8T to feature 65W Super Warp Charge technology

The design is identical to the leaks of the OnePlus 8 Lite which we’ve been seeing for months.

OnePlus Nord expected specifications

In all likelihood, the phone will come with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display but with a double punch hole camera on the front. OnePlus has talked about its ‘New Beginnings’ with the Nord series. And we’re excited to how much the phone costs in the market.

OnePlus Nord will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mobile platform. This means the Nord will be one of the first devices in the market to offer 5G support in the mid-range segment. The leaks so far indicate that smartphone will feature a 6.55-inch OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The octa-core Snapdragon 765G processor could be paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Watch Video: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

It might use a 48-megapixel main camera along with a 16-megapixel wide-angle camera. Pei further explained that OnePlus Nord will stand out for its camera, user experience and the quality. And the new design tease pretty much confirms his claims.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 4, 2020 2:16 PM IST

You Might be Interested

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Sony launches Reon Pocket, a wearable Air Conditioner; details
News
Sony launches Reon Pocket, a wearable Air Conditioner; details
Samsung Galaxy A50s gets a new software update with June 2020 security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy A50s gets a new software update with June 2020 security patch

ACT Fibernet upgrades data plans with speeds up to 300Mbps: Check prices, details

News

ACT Fibernet upgrades data plans with speeds up to 300Mbps: Check prices, details

Oppo Reno 4 Pro in India could launch with high screen refresh rate

News

Oppo Reno 4 Pro in India could launch with high screen refresh rate

OnePlus reveals Nord smartphone design: Check details, expected price

News

OnePlus reveals Nord smartphone design: Check details, expected price

Most Popular

Wings Powerpods review: True wireless earbuds with power bank

Creative Outlier Air Review

Huami Amazfit BIP S Review

Jabra Elite Active 75t Review

Realme X3 SuperZoom First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A50s gets a new software update

Sony launches Reon Pocket, a wearable Air Conditioner; details

ACT Fibernet upgrades data plans with speeds up to 300Mbps: Check prices, details

Oppo Reno 4 Pro in India could launch with high screen refresh rate

OnePlus reveals Nord smartphone design: Check details, expected price

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt

BGR Talks: C Manmohan - POCO India

BGR Talks: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Xiaomi Mi TV prepares for new competition in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus reveals Nord smartphone design: Check details, expected price

News

OnePlus reveals Nord smartphone design: Check details, expected price
OnePlus Nord India pre-orders to go live soon; Amazon listing shared interesting details

News

OnePlus Nord India pre-orders to go live soon; Amazon listing shared interesting details
Best 5G Phones Launched in India in 2020

Top Products

Best 5G Phones Launched in India in 2020
Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

हिंदी समाचार

Sony PlayStation 5 पेज Flipkart और Amazon India पर हुआ लाइव

PUBG Mobile ने Yamaha को बनाया पार्टनर, अब गेम में मिलेगी बाइक स्किन

3 कैमरे वाले Realme C3 को June 2020 सिक्योरिटी पैच के साथ मिला न्यू अपडेट

Realme Buds Q ओपन सेल में हुए उपलब्ध, Amazon और Realme.com से इस कीमत में खरीदें

PUBG Mobile पर पंजाब में एक किशोर ने खर्च कर दिए माता-पिता के 16 लाख रुपये

Latest Videos

5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor you can buy in India

News

5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor you can buy in India
Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Features

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new
Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, CamScanner

Features

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, CamScanner
BGR Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India

Features

BGR Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India

News

Samsung Galaxy A50s gets a new software update
News
Samsung Galaxy A50s gets a new software update
Sony launches Reon Pocket, a wearable Air Conditioner; details

News

Sony launches Reon Pocket, a wearable Air Conditioner; details
ACT Fibernet upgrades data plans with speeds up to 300Mbps: Check prices, details

News

ACT Fibernet upgrades data plans with speeds up to 300Mbps: Check prices, details
Oppo Reno 4 Pro in India could launch with high screen refresh rate

News

Oppo Reno 4 Pro in India could launch with high screen refresh rate
OnePlus reveals Nord smartphone design: Check details, expected price

News

OnePlus reveals Nord smartphone design: Check details, expected price

new arrivals in india

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers