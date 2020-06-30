comscore OnePlus Nord Documentary Episode 1 out, details, design | BGR India
OnePlus Nord Documentary Episode 1 out; confirms price below $500, Scandinavian design, more

The visual identity of the upcoming device is supposed to be designed by the “Scandinavian” design. Let’s check out the details regarding the upcoming OnePlus Nord smartphone here.

  Published: June 30, 2020 7:03 PM IST
OnePlus Nord Documentary Episode 1

Smartphone maker OnePlus has just launched the first episode of its much-hyped documentary about a new beginning. The device maker shared the video on IGTV about two hours back while sharing some details regarding the upcoming device. First up, the company confirmed that it is calling the project, “OnePlus Nord”. It is also worth noting that the smartphone maker is not just looking at “Nord” as a name. Instead, the company wanted to ensure that it takes minimalistic, clean, calm, and modern design. The visual identity of the upcoming device is supposed to be designed by the “Scandinavian” design. Let’s check out the details regarding the upcoming OnePlus Nord smartphone here. Also Read - OnePlus Nord/ Z not a rebranded Oppo Reno 4, reveals tipster

OnePlus Nord Documentary Episode 1 out; details

The 9 minutes, 54-second long video is aimed at showcasing the creation of the upcoming device. OnePlus is aptly calling this documentary series, “New Beginnings”. The company also likely showcased the design of the upcoming smartphone along with a dual-camera setup on the front. Beyond the front panel, we also so the bottom with speaker grills along with the USB Type-C port. The prototype also featured what appeared to be a triple-camera setup on the top left corner of the rear panel. It is worth noting that the triple camera setup appeared somewhat identical to box-like design on the iPhone 11 series. Also Read - OnePlus Buds leak reveal Bullets Wireless 2-like design, black color

Watch: OnePlus 8 Series launch- 5 key takeaways

Though we are not sure about the final design, the dual-camera setup on the front does align with the leaks. We also got a glimpse of the interior of the OnePlus HQ in Shenzhen with soft drinks at every desk and a nod to Steve Jobs. OnePlus included come snippets of product development meetings under Carl Pei. The video also showcased that the development of the device continued at a neck-break pace under a tense situation. We also saw Pete Lau shared a ballpark estimate of the pricing of OnePlus Nord. Also Read - OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro sale today via Amazon: Price in India, offers, full specifications

OnePlus Nord/ Z not a rebranded Oppo Reno 4, reveals tipster

OnePlus Nord/ Z not a rebranded Oppo Reno 4, reveals tipster

Lau noted that this device will be the first to cost less than $500 in the last couple of years. However, this information is not really new and the company has already confirmed it in previous announcements. The ending of the video also showcased the beginning of the coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak in China. The company concluded the video by noting that the next episode will likely drop on July 7, 2020. Previous reports have also noted that it will start the first pre-order drop of the OnePlus Nord device tomorrow.

  Published Date: June 30, 2020 7:03 PM IST

Best Sellers