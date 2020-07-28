OnePlus Nord fails bend test, cracks under pressure

OnePlus Nord, the first mid-range smartphone from OnePlus in years, is all set to go on sale in India from August 4. It is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated and hyped smartphones in recent memory. YouTuber JerryRigEverything has subjected the Nord to scratch and bend tests. As with most smartphones with Gorilla Glass 5, the Nord’s display also scratches at a level 6 on the Moh scale, with deeper grooves at level 7. This means the phone will hold up well to daily use and won’t be badly scratched by keys and coins. Also Read - OnePlus Nord pre-orders begin on Amazon India, Carl Pei reveals massive demand

The frame of the OnePlus Nord is disappointingly made of plastic, with a silver anodized coating in order to make it look like metal. The power and volume buttons are crafted from metal though. It is this plastic frame that lets the smartphone down. When Zack from JerryRigEverything applies pressure with his hands, a bend occurs just underneath the volume rocker, which seems to be the lest structurally-sound part of the plastic frame. The actual display underneath the Gorilla Glass 5 also cracks under the pressure.

Watch: OnePlus Nord First Look and Unboxing

The Nord's expensive cousin OnePlus 8 Pro, passed all of these tests with flying colours, including the bend test. However, OnePlus Nord users should not worry too much. That's because it is hard to replicate such extreme conditions in day-to-day use. A decent quality case and not sitting down with the phone in your pocket is always a good idea though.

OnePlus Nord: Specifications

The OnePlus Nord offers extremely impressive specifications for the price. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC which brings with it 5G support. This is paired with the Adreno 560 GPU and 6GB, 8GB, or 12GB RAM, depending on the variant. Additionally, there is a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display up front with a 90Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

OnePlus’s second mid-range smartphone after the ill-fated OnePlus X also has a quad-camera set-up at the back. It consists of a of a 48-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX586 sensor and a dual-LED flash, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth camera. This is complemented by a dual-camera setup at the front. That includes a 32-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX616 sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. Other features include a sizeable 4,115mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T, face unlock, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

