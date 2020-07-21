comscore OnePlus Nord Phone launched in India: Price in India, Features and specs
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus Nord finally launches with Snapdragon 765G SoC, 6 cameras and 12GB RAM
News

OnePlus Nord finally launches with Snapdragon 765G SoC, 6 cameras and 12GB RAM

News

The company also noted that the device marks a new beginning for the company. Let's check out everything you need to know about OnePlus Nord including features, price in India, specifications, and more here.

  • Published: July 21, 2020 7:48 PM IST
OnePlus Nord First Impressions (13)

Smartphone maker OnePlus has finally launched its much-anticipated mid-range smartphone, the OnePlus Nord. This launch comes after months of leaks, anticipation, rumors, and teasers. As part of the announcement, the company launched the OnePlus Nord and its first TWS product, the OnePlus Buds. Looking at the details, most of the things are in line with the leaks and official teasers. It is interesting to note that this is the first somewhat affordable sub-Rs 30,000 device from OnePlus in 4 years. The company also noted that the device marks a new beginning for the company. OnePlus also revealed that it wants to go back to its roots with the help of Nord. Let’s check out the details regarding the latest mid-range smartphone from the device maker, OnePlus Nord here. Also Read - OnePlus Nord, Buds launch at 7:30PM today in India: How to watch the event and what to expect

OnePlus Nord pricing and availability; details

Inspecting the past information available on the device, Nord does not seem like a one-time experiment. Instead, it seems like a permanent addition to the device line-up. At the end of the day, Nord will offer more options to OnePlus fans looking for a new smartphone in India. The smartphone maker revealed that it is offering three RAM and internal storage options. This includes 6GB RAM with 64GB storage, 8GB with 128GB storage and 12GB RAM with 256GB storage. Also Read - OnePlus Buds appear in blue, black and white color ahead of July 21 launch; key software features detailed

Watch: BGR Talks: Riot Games Head of Publishing, India and South Asia, Sukamal Pegu

OnePlus has priced these variants at Rs 24,999, Rs 27,999 and Rs 29,999 respectively. The company has already held pre-orders for interested users before the launch. However, the pre-orders are starting from today on Amazon India and the OnePlus India website. In addition, the device will go on sale starting from August 4, 2020 (the base model will land in September). We also get some information regarding the launch offers. These offers include benefits worth Rs 6,000 for Jio users and Rs 2,000 off on the purchase for America Express Card users and no-cost EMI offers. Also Read - OnePlus Nord design details out with two color options; Indian version spotted on Geekbench

Specifications

Nord will feature a 6.44-inch FluidAMOLED display along with a 90Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and FHD+ resolution. We also get Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back for protection against scratches or damage. Nord will run on Snapdragon 765G SoC with Adreno 620 GPU with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.1 storage. The company is also offering the device in two color options including Blue Marble, and Gray Onyx. It also features Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.5 near-stock skin.

OnePlus Nord to feature 90Hz display, 12GB RAM, Google Phone app, and more

Also Read

OnePlus Nord to feature 90Hz display, 12GB RAM, Google Phone app, and more

We get a quad-camera setup and a dual-camera setup on the front. The rear camera features a 48-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX586 sensor with a Dual-LED flash unit. We also get an ultra-wide-angle lens with an 8-megapixel sensor, 2-megapixel macro sensor, and 5-megapixel depth camera. On the front, we get a 32-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX616 sensor and 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. Other features include 5G, in-display fingerprint scanner, face unlock, USB Type-C port, dual nano-SIM slot, and alert-slider. We also get Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS with NavIC, and Wi-Fi. The device runs on a 4,115mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T support.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 21, 2020 7:48 PM IST

You Might be Interested

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord

27999

OxygenOS based on Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G
48MP with Sony IMX586 + 8MP Ultra wide angle lens + 5MP Depth lens + 2MP Macro lens

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Bose Noise Cancelling Earbuds unboxing video leaked
News
Bose Noise Cancelling Earbuds unboxing video leaked
Samsung unlikely to hike price of Galaxy Fold 2, Z Flip 5G

News

Samsung unlikely to hike price of Galaxy Fold 2, Z Flip 5G

Netflix Mobile+ Plan at Rs 349 in India: All you need to know

Entertainment

Netflix Mobile+ Plan at Rs 349 in India: All you need to know

OnePlus Buds launched in India at Rs 4,990

News

OnePlus Buds launched in India at Rs 4,990

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Review

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Most Popular

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Vivo X50 Pro Review

Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review

Google brings Google Lens via Assistant to KaiOS: Check details

Bose Noise Cancelling Earbuds unboxing video leaked

Samsung unlikely to hike price of Galaxy Fold 2, Z Flip 5G

OnePlus Buds launched in India at Rs 4,990

OnePlus Nord finally launches in India; here is everything you need to know

BGR Talks: Riot Games Head of Publishing, India and South Asia, Sukamal Pegu

Hammer says it lost Rs 1.2 crore in revenue during April lockdown

Canon India executive C Sukumaran talks about EOS R5, R6, and more

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom

Can UV light kill germs and secure your home?

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus Buds launched in India at Rs 4,990

News

OnePlus Buds launched in India at Rs 4,990
OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Review

OnePlus Nord First Impressions
OnePlus Nord finally launches in India; here is everything you need to know

News

OnePlus Nord finally launches in India; here is everything you need to know
OnePlus Nord, Buds launch at 7:30PM today in India: What to expect

News

OnePlus Nord, Buds launch at 7:30PM today in India: What to expect
Best Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus phones

Top Products

Best Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus phones

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus Buds हुआ भारत में लॉन्च, 5 हजार रुपये से कम है कीमत

Tecno लॉन्च कर सकती है किफायती ट्रू वायरलेस ईयरबड्स, 2000 रुपये से कम होगी कीमत

जियो फोन यूजर्स को मिलेगा गूगल लेंस का नया फीचर, ऐसे कर सकेंगे इस्तेमाल

एयरटेल और एरिक्सन के बीच हुई पार्टनरशिप, यूजर्स को होगा ये फायदा

इस चाइनीज ऐप ने तोड़ा TikTok का रिकॉर्ड, सबसे ज्यादा हुआ डाउनलोड

Latest Videos

OnePlus Nord: First Look and unboxing

Hands On

OnePlus Nord: First Look and unboxing
BGR Talks: Riot Games Head of Publishing, India and South Asia, Sukamal Pegu

Features

BGR Talks: Riot Games Head of Publishing, India and South Asia, Sukamal Pegu
Realme X3 SuperZoom Camera Review

Reviews

Realme X3 SuperZoom Camera Review
Reliance AGM, Jio-Qualcomm deal, Vivo X50 series and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Reliance AGM, Jio-Qualcomm deal, Vivo X50 series and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Google brings Google Lens via Assistant to KaiOS: Check details
News
Google brings Google Lens via Assistant to KaiOS: Check details
Bose Noise Cancelling Earbuds unboxing video leaked

News

Bose Noise Cancelling Earbuds unboxing video leaked
Samsung unlikely to hike price of Galaxy Fold 2, Z Flip 5G

News

Samsung unlikely to hike price of Galaxy Fold 2, Z Flip 5G
OnePlus Buds launched in India at Rs 4,990

News

OnePlus Buds launched in India at Rs 4,990
OnePlus Nord finally launches in India; here is everything you need to know

News

OnePlus Nord finally launches in India; here is everything you need to know

new arrivals in india

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers