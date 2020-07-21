Smartphone maker OnePlus has finally launched its much-anticipated mid-range smartphone, the OnePlus Nord. This launch comes after months of leaks, anticipation, rumors, and teasers. As part of the announcement, the company launched the OnePlus Nord and its first TWS product, the OnePlus Buds. Looking at the details, most of the things are in line with the leaks and official teasers. It is interesting to note that this is the first somewhat affordable sub-Rs 30,000 device from OnePlus in 4 years. The company also noted that the device marks a new beginning for the company. OnePlus also revealed that it wants to go back to its roots with the help of Nord. Let’s check out the details regarding the latest mid-range smartphone from the device maker, OnePlus Nord here. Also Read - OnePlus Nord, Buds launch at 7:30PM today in India: How to watch the event and what to expect

OnePlus Nord pricing and availability; details

Inspecting the past information available on the device, Nord does not seem like a one-time experiment. Instead, it seems like a permanent addition to the device line-up. At the end of the day, Nord will offer more options to OnePlus fans looking for a new smartphone in India. The smartphone maker revealed that it is offering three RAM and internal storage options. This includes 6GB RAM with 64GB storage, 8GB with 128GB storage and 12GB RAM with 256GB storage.

OnePlus has priced these variants at Rs 24,999, Rs 27,999 and Rs 29,999 respectively. The company has already held pre-orders for interested users before the launch. However, the pre-orders are starting from today on Amazon India and the OnePlus India website. In addition, the device will go on sale starting from August 4, 2020 (the base model will land in September). We also get some information regarding the launch offers. These offers include benefits worth Rs 6,000 for Jio users and Rs 2,000 off on the purchase for America Express Card users and no-cost EMI offers.

Specifications

Nord will feature a 6.44-inch FluidAMOLED display along with a 90Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and FHD+ resolution. We also get Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back for protection against scratches or damage. Nord will run on Snapdragon 765G SoC with Adreno 620 GPU with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.1 storage. The company is also offering the device in two color options including Blue Marble, and Gray Onyx. It also features Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.5 near-stock skin.

We get a quad-camera setup and a dual-camera setup on the front. The rear camera features a 48-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX586 sensor with a Dual-LED flash unit. We also get an ultra-wide-angle lens with an 8-megapixel sensor, 2-megapixel macro sensor, and 5-megapixel depth camera. On the front, we get a 32-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX616 sensor and 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. Other features include 5G, in-display fingerprint scanner, face unlock, USB Type-C port, dual nano-SIM slot, and alert-slider. We also get Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS with NavIC, and Wi-Fi. The device runs on a 4,115mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T support.

