comscore OnePlus Nord to go on its first sale today: Check prices, offers | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus Nord first open sale today: Check prices, offers and storage variants
News

OnePlus Nord first open sale today: Check prices, offers and storage variants

News

The OnePlus Nord will go on its first sale today via Amazon and OnePlus’ own website. The Nord starts at Rs 24,999 although you can only buy the top-end variants.

  • Published: August 6, 2020 9:30 AM IST
OnePlus Nord Review feature image

The OnePlus Nord is going on its first open sale today via Amazon and OnePlus’ own website. Prior to this, the OnePlus Nord went on a limited access sale a couple of weeks ago. The company is currently putting only the top two variants of the Nord on sale at the moment. Hence, you can choose from the 128GB as well as 256GB storage variants. The Nord is only selling in blue and grey colour variants only as of now. Also Read - Poco teases OnePlus Nord challenger, could launch soon

The Nord will be available for purchase on both Amazon and OnePlus’ website from 12 noon. On Amazon, the Nord is part of the Prime Day Sale with a few no-cost EMI offers as well as other bank-based offers. OnePlus on its website is offering a 50 per cent discount on the Nord Screen Protection Plan. The waiting period for these phones is high and Amazon customers may have to wait until August 14 to get their delivery. Also Read - OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 update add OnePlus Buds support, and more

WATCH: HP Omen 15 2020 Review

Nonetheless, the Nord comes in as one of the most interesting smartphones in the sub-Rs 30,000 segment in 2020. It becomes the first 5G smartphone in this price segment. Also, if you haven’t figured out by now, it is the cheapest OnePlus phone in the last three years. OnePlus is offering its trademark user experience with a few compromises to keep the price down. Also Read - OnePlus to release OxygenOS 11 final developer preview build on August 10

OnePlus Nord features

With the OnePlus Nord, the company has gone in the mid-range segment with a different approach. The focus here is on the user experience than the numbers. The Nord gets the Oxygen OS treatment as the OnePlus 8 series. This means you get the same smooth and clean UI experience as the more expensive models. OnePlus is also promising timely updates and security patches.

In terms of specifications, the Nord makes use of the Snapdragon 765G chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. A 4115mAh battery powers the phone and it uses the 30W Warp Charge system to fill itself up. OnePlus gave the Nord a massive 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It features an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric verification, aside from the Face Unlock.

Amazon Prime Day sale on August 6: Deals on OnePlus 7T, Samsung Galaxy M31 and more

Also Read

Amazon Prime Day sale on August 6: Deals on OnePlus 7T, Samsung Galaxy M31 and more

When it comes to the cameras, the OnePlus Nord has a lot of them. At the back, there’s a 48-megapixel main camera from the OnePlus 8, complete with OIS. This is accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The last one is a 5-megapixel depth camera. On the front, you get a 32-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 6, 2020 9:30 AM IST

You Might be Interested

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord

24999

OxygenOS based on Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G
48MP with Sony IMX586 + 8MP Ultra wide angle lens + 5MP Depth lens + 2MP Macro lens

Trending Today

thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her

Editor's Pick

Infinix Hot 9 to go on sale today via Flipkart
News
Infinix Hot 9 to go on sale today via Flipkart
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 sale today at 2PM: Price, offers

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 sale today at 2PM: Price, offers

Poco M2 Pro to go on sale at 12PM on Flipkart

News

Poco M2 Pro to go on sale at 12PM on Flipkart

OnePlus Nord to go on its first sale today: Check prices, offers

News

OnePlus Nord to go on its first sale today: Check prices, offers

Asus ROG Phone 3 sale via Flipkart; check details

News

Asus ROG Phone 3 sale via Flipkart; check details

Most Popular

Realme 6i Review

Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch review

Vu Premium 4K TV Long-Term Review

Oppo Reno 4 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review

Honor 9A to go on sale today on Amazon India: Check offers, price

Infinix Hot 9 to go on sale today via Flipkart

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 sale today at 2PM: Price, offers

Poco M2 Pro to go on sale at 12PM on Flipkart

OnePlus Nord to go on its first sale today: Check prices, offers

How to permanently delete Google account?

OnePlus: Siddhant Narayan talks customer-centricity

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

How ASICS built an app that turns every run into a rhythm

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth talks about the 6i, multiple product lines, more

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord to go on its first sale today: Check prices, offers

News

OnePlus Nord to go on its first sale today: Check prices, offers
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020; check out the best deals

Deals

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020; check out the best deals
OnePlus Nord open sale from today midnight: Price, offers, specifications and more

News

OnePlus Nord open sale from today midnight: Price, offers, specifications and more
Poco teases OnePlus Nord challenger, could launch soon

News

Poco teases OnePlus Nord challenger, could launch soon
OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 update add OnePlus Buds support

News

OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 update add OnePlus Buds support

हिंदी समाचार

Asus ROG Phone 3 फोन 12GB रैम के साथ Flipkart पर सेल के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत

Realme 6i स्मार्टफोन आज आएगा सेल पर, बॉयर्स को ऐसे मिलेगा दस प्रतिशत का डिस्काउंट

Poco M2 Pro की सेल आज 12 बजे Flipkart पर, 5 कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी को 1399X में खरीदें

Infinix Hot 9 स्मार्टफोन 5000mAh बैटरी और 5 कैमरा सेंसर के साथ आएगा सेल पर, जानें ऑफर्स

Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max की सेल आज Amazon, Mi.com पर

Latest Videos

How to permanently delete Google account?

Features

How to permanently delete Google account?
Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

Reviews

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review
OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

Reviews

OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost
BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Features

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

News

Honor 9A to go on sale today on Amazon India: Check offers, price
News
Honor 9A to go on sale today on Amazon India: Check offers, price
Infinix Hot 9 to go on sale today via Flipkart

News

Infinix Hot 9 to go on sale today via Flipkart
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 sale today at 2PM: Price, offers

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 sale today at 2PM: Price, offers
Poco M2 Pro to go on sale at 12PM on Flipkart

News

Poco M2 Pro to go on sale at 12PM on Flipkart
OnePlus Nord to go on its first sale today: Check prices, offers

News

OnePlus Nord to go on its first sale today: Check prices, offers

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers