OnePlus Nord to go on its first sale today: Check prices, offers

The OnePlus Nord is going on its first open sale today via Amazon and OnePlus’ own website. Prior to this, the OnePlus Nord went on a limited access sale a couple of weeks ago. The company is currently putting only the top two variants of the Nord on sale at the moment. Hence, you can choose from the 128GB as well as 256GB storage variants. The Nord is only selling in blue and grey colour variants only as of now. Also Read - Poco teases OnePlus Nord challenger, could launch soon

The Nord will be available for purchase on both Amazon and OnePlus’ website from 12 noon. On Amazon, the Nord is part of the Prime Day Sale with a few no-cost EMI offers as well as other bank-based offers. OnePlus on its website is offering a 50 per cent discount on the Nord Screen Protection Plan. The waiting period for these phones is high and Amazon customers may have to wait until August 14 to get their delivery. Also Read - OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 update add OnePlus Buds support, and more

Nonetheless, the Nord comes in as one of the most interesting smartphones in the sub-Rs 30,000 segment in 2020. It becomes the first 5G smartphone in this price segment. Also, if you haven’t figured out by now, it is the cheapest OnePlus phone in the last three years. OnePlus is offering its trademark user experience with a few compromises to keep the price down. Also Read - OnePlus to release OxygenOS 11 final developer preview build on August 10

OnePlus Nord features

With the OnePlus Nord, the company has gone in the mid-range segment with a different approach. The focus here is on the user experience than the numbers. The Nord gets the Oxygen OS treatment as the OnePlus 8 series. This means you get the same smooth and clean UI experience as the more expensive models. OnePlus is also promising timely updates and security patches.

In terms of specifications, the Nord makes use of the Snapdragon 765G chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. A 4115mAh battery powers the phone and it uses the 30W Warp Charge system to fill itself up. OnePlus gave the Nord a massive 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It features an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric verification, aside from the Face Unlock.

When it comes to the cameras, the OnePlus Nord has a lot of them. At the back, there’s a 48-megapixel main camera from the OnePlus 8, complete with OIS. This is accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The last one is a 5-megapixel depth camera. On the front, you get a 32-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

