OnePlus Nord full camera details officially confirmed by the company

It is no secret that the OnePlus Nord will launch in India on July 21. The company is gradually confirming key features and specifications of the upcoming OnePlus phone. The brand has now revealed full camera details of the device. The OnePlus Nord is confirmed to launch with a total of six cameras. It will have four cameras on the backside and two sensors on the front. Also Read - OnePlus Buds listed on Flipkart ahead of the July 21 launch; to feature Warp Charge

The quad rear camera setup of the OnePlus Nord will include a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. It will be paired with a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a macro sensor. This setup will come with support for OIS. OnePlus has also said that it has done some software enhancements to offer better experience. Also Read - How to enable Live Caption feature on OnePlus 8 series

“Selecting the main sensor for Nord was easy. We’ve been working with the Sony IMX586 for a while now – not only is the hardware superb thanks to its large f/1.75 aperture and OIS. But we’ve also developed a range of software enhancements for it that really make it incredible to use, such as fine-tuning its image processing in a range of scenarios,” OnePlus said. Also Read - Vivo X50 Series launched in India with Gimbal camera system, 33W fast charging: Price, Full Specifications

On the front, the OnePlus Nord is officially confirmed to pack a 32-megapixel main selfie camera. It will be assisted by an additional ultra-wide-angle with a 105-degree field of view. This will be the first phone from the company to offer a dual selfie camera setup. “Both of Nord’s front-facing cameras come with algorithms that automatically leverage the power of AI and long exposure technology to brighten up selfies and reduce noise in low light,” OnePlus said.

The company is claiming that the device “will ensure every face is clear and detailed, even those right at the back of a packed selfie. Nord comes with one of the most diverse camera systems we’ve ever created at OnePlus.” Besides, the OnePlus Nord is also confirmed to launch with AMOLED display and Snapdragon 765G chipset. The upcoming 5G phone from the brand will be launched under $500, which is around Rs 37,000 in India. But, the Chinese company is widely expected to price the OnePlus Nord under Rs 25,000 in India.

Features OnePlus Nord Price – Chipset Snapdragon 765G OS Android 10 Display AMOLED Internal Memory Rear Camera Quad- 48MP + 8MP + 5MP+ macro sensor Front Camera Dual – 32MP + wide angle camerar Battery